Syracuse, NY

Boeheim's Army Blows Out India Rising in TBT Opening Round Win

By Teagan Brown
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 3 days ago
Defending TBT Champion Boeheim’s Army will move on to the next round of the Syracuse Regional after beating India Rising.

Boeheim’s Army faced off against the #8 seed India Rising on Friday night, dominating them 90-62.

Among the team’s non-Syracuse alums was Dee Bost who led the team with 18 points and made the winning bucket during the Elam Ending. Behind him was Andrew White III with 16 and both Rakeem Christmas and Jimmy Boeheim with eight.

Andrew White III was really the standout player, going 5 for 9 from FG range and sinking three three-pointers. The first half was where he really showed Boeheim’s Army and the fans why he was there.

Syracuse fans got to see players that they had not seen in years including Tyler Ennis and Rakeem Christmas; two players that had a brief overlap in the 2013-2014 season.

Christmas was strong on the defensive end blocking two shots, much to the delight of Syracuse fans in attendance. Several of whom were shouting his name.

In fact, fans were what made the game’s atmosphere what it was. Tyler Ennis after the game said SRC Arena felt like The Loud House and that it was just good to be in front of Syracuse fans again.

“It felt great, we wanted to come out and win first and foremost, put on a show," Ennis said. “We never get to play in front of these fans so it feels good to feel the love from everybody.”

Syracuse didn’t gain a substantial lead until the beginning of the second half; they were up 43-27 at the end of the first half.

The only setback Syracuse may face going into their next game is a potential injury for DJ Kennedy. Kennedy did not play in the second half after what looked like a potential hamstring issue.

Boeheim’s Army will face off against The Nerd Team Saturday at 2:00 P.M. at SRC Arena. The Nerd Team is comprised of former Ivy League players as well as former Notre Dame players Prentiss Hubb and Paul Atkinson.

Lite 98.7

Food Network Star Alton Brown Will Be Cooking Here In Utica New York

Television personality, author, Food Network and Netflix star Alton Brown is coming to Utica New York during the 2022 holiday season. "Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats" will be making a holiday tour stop to Utica at The Stanley Theatre on Tuesday, November 22nd at 7:30PM. If you're curious what type of show that Brown brings to town, it truly mixes together science, music, food and now holiday fun into two hours of fun.
UTICA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca golf club seeks boutique hotel, condos with “reinvigoration”

ITHACA, N.Y.—It’s no secret that the golf industry has been on the decline in recent decades. Prior to the spike in players during COVID’s “social distancing,” for which the long-term affect on interest is yet to be determined, the number of active golfers in the U.S. had declined 22 percent since the early 2000s, and 200 golf courses, many of them private country clubs, were failing each year.
ITHACA, NY
AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY

Syracuse, NY
AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

