BOSTON - Victor Pena, the man charged with kidnapping and raping a woman after she left a Boston bar in 2019, took the stand at his trial Monday in a surprise turn of events.Closing arguments were set to begin this morning in Suffolk Superior Court after the defense rested Friday, but Pena decided to take the stand at the last minute.Pena had not been in the courtroom for the trial, but he has listened in on a live video feed remotely.Last week, Pena's accuser testified he kidnapped her in January 2019 after she left Hennessy's bar near Quincy Market and then raped...

BOSTON, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO