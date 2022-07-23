Check the winning numbers for Mega Millions jackpot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A discount grocery store in Sioux Falls has officially been acquired by Empower Sioux Falls Monday. Kristin Johnson started Fair Market in March of 2021 and it quickly outgrew its first location and into a storefront at 10th and Sycamore. It will now expand to more areas of town under new ownership.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Sioux Falls Little League All-Stars are one step closer to repeating as State Champions as they defeated Capital City in the second round. Plus, both of Rapid City’s State Tournament teams went head-to-head. Ben Burns has highlights from both games.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While he lives in Pierre, Steve Gramm knows Sioux Falls’ roads really well. For more than 30 years, Gramm has been working for the South Dakota Department of Transportation. His current role is a planning squad leader and he’s tasked with studying and planning for many of the city’s interstate interchanges. He’s helped produce the 2010 and 2020 decennial interstate corridor reports.
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue asks for smoke alarm checks after recent fires. SFFR said many of the recent structure fires in the city had one thing in common: they were missing working smoke alarms. Updated: 5 hours ago. Operating at 44 schools in the district and transporting roughly 9,000 kids...
HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) – It was a beautiful night for racing at I-90. We begin in the Hobby Stock feature where Brandon Jurrens would race ahead for the victory. Moving now to the Street Stocks, Dustin Gulbrandson who’s won plenty of times in the Hobby Stock but here earns his first ‘W’ in the Street […]
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A young South Dakota entrepreneur is finding sweet success with his ice cream business. We first met Noah Felderman when he was 12 years old, selling SDSU ice cream out of the back of an ATV. His mom was sort of a silent partner...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, July 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls Police are investigating a car vs. motorcycle crash that happened Sunday afternoon. There are new developments in the deadly...
Sioux Falls is known for being populated with an over-abundance of friendly people and a great quality of life for its residents. The city has exceeded the 200,000 population mark and continues to grow and grow every single year. More and more businesses are either opening or relocating to South...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, July 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating an early morning armed robbery at a Sioux Falls casino. Governor Kristi Noem’s office hasn’t decided if the...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Family Dollar initiates a voluntary retail level product recall of a number of improperly stored products. In a release by the Food and Drug Administration today, certain products were stored and inadvertently shipped to certain stores on or around May 1, 2022 through June 10, 2022 due to product being stored outside of labeled temperature requirements.
PIPESTONE, MN (KELO) — Arts Under the Stars features the night sounds of nature and music at Hiawatha Pageant Park in Pipestone, MN. Local youth, fresh from Broadway camp, will share the stage with adult performers. The gates open at 8 p.m. The performance starts at dusk. Tickets are $10, $5 for children. Bring your own lawn chairs and bug spray.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People gathered in downtown Sioux Falls Saturday for the “Hot Classics Night” from Nyberg’s ACE. Coordinator Tom Olsen estimated this morning that about 400 cars would be downtown for the event. “A little bit of everything a lot of older classics,...
The best chance we’ll have for rain is whatever we get today, tonight, and tomorrow – and even that isn’t looking like very much. There is an area of light to moderate showers moving west to east across KELOLAND today, giving us some limited moisture. Tonight we’ll...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Things are looking better than last year for many farmers and ranchers in Central South Dakota. For producers like Todd Yackley in Onida, he has decent rainfall, at least double the amount of moisture he saw at this time last year. “So far this year...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A natural beauty of falls that was once appreciated turned ugly with neglect and abuse until community leaders realized these falls were something worth preserving. Sound like Sioux Falls? Yes but it’s also a story in Greenville, South Carolina. Falls Park on the...
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — You can catch a look at the new baseball sculpture in Brookings. “Play Ball!” is an art addition that was completed last month at the newly renovated Bob Sheldon Field in Brookings. It’s been in a project in the works for the past two years.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, July 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Fall Mayor Paul TenHaken says the main priority of his 2023 budget proposal is meeting the needs of the growing community. He says Sioux Falls saw seven-thousand people move to the city last year.
A zero-tolerance testing approach to reducing drunken driving and other alcohol-related crimes that started in South Dakota could broaden its reach nationally, despite concerns from critics that it restricts the constitutional rights of some participants. The 24/7 Sobriety program, pioneered by former South Dakota Attorney General Larry Long, requires offenders...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 30-year-old Sioux Falls man died following a house fire in Sioux Falls on Saturday, July 23. Officer Sam Clemens at Monday’s police briefing announced that the man died at the hospital after a fire in the 6600 block of West Pine Meadow Place. The victim’s name is not yet being released.
