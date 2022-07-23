ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Lionsbridge FC falls 2-1 as top seed in USL League Two playoffs

By Craig Loper
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T4oqB_0gpp1wjZ00

NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) – Vermont Green FC scored in the 38th minute before Lionsbridge FC tied the game up 1-1 in the 43rd minute after a penalty kick goal by Sam Hall. Throughout the first half, Lionsbridge had multiple shots on goal but always seemed to come up just a little short.

Vermont Green scored the lone goal of the second half to beat Lionsbridge FC 2-1. After winning its first ever division championship as a club last week, Lionsbridge FC is eliminated from the playoffs.

Highlights are in the video above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hoopseen.com

Saturday Notebook from The Grassroots Finale

Virginia Beach, VA - Bracket play was in full effect and we were able to see a lot of good games with one day to go here on the coast of Virginia. Let's take a look at who stood out on Day four at the beach. West Coast Flavor. Kahlil...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13newsnow.com

Jordan Fryar is your winner of the 14th annual Hampton Heat 200

HAMPTON, Va. — Saturday night marked the biggest motorsports event in Hampton Roads as Langley Speedway hosted its 14th annual Hampton Heat 200. This race carries a lot of weight for Late Model Drivers, many of whom have compared it to Daytona 500. This race was divided into two segments each lasting approximately 100 laps in length and it marks the second of the Virginia Triple Crown Series.
HAMPTON, VA
goheels.com

Tar Heels Compete In Virginia Beach

Tar Heels Paityn Wirth and Kylie Walbert helped their team to a title on Friday as the Senior Nexus Championship wrapped up in Virginia Beach, Va. Wirth, a rising UNC field hockey senior, and Walbert, an incoming freshman, played for Team Salt Lake City, which mounted a comeback to beat Paris 3-2 for the crown.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newport News, VA
Sports
City
Newport News, VA
State
Vermont State
Local
Virginia Sports
WAVY News 10

Finney-Smith Foundation Presents Black Tie Gala

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Finney-Smith Foundation is hosting a Black Tie Gala this Friday. NBA player Dorian Finney-Smith joined us on The Hampton Roads Show with all the details. Norfolk Waterside Marriott. 235 E Main St. Norfolk, VA 23510. To get tickets or more information, visit Finney-SmithBlackTie.eventbrite.com, or...
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

The Smith brothers of Grassfield High School continue to add to already impressive resumes

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Grassfield High School Periodic Table of Elements represents the foundational pillars of the school and everything it stands for including integrity, academic excellence, and sportsmanship. It encompasses everything it means to be a student at Grassfield, and Anthony and Stephen Smith are perfect examples. Anthony received the Grizzly Medallion Distinction last year, the highest honor a graduating senior can receive, and a $1,500 scholarship for being the 2021 recipient of the REAL Man Program.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Blog: Upwelling and the refreshing Atlantic

If you’re looking for a spot to cool off, local beaches recently have been the spot. Yes, the sand in the summer heat will burn your toes, and the sun will burn your skin, but recent upwelling has brought some refreshing water to the shoreline. After days and days...
ATLANTIC, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usl League Two#But Always#Newport#Nexstar Media Inc
Virginia Mercury

Leaving Virginia. Again.

On a sticky Sunday afternoon in August 1997, my dad and I parked along Jamestown Road in Williamsburg and got out for a brief, self-guided tour of William and Mary’s old campus. A dreamy, humid haze hung over the deserted place, with the Sunken Gardens and sylvan brick paths lush and late-summer green.
VIRGINIA STATE
flathatnews.com

“I remember going home and saying, ‘I really hope they call because it really did already feel like home.’” : The College welcomes new Dean of Students Stacey Harris

As students at the College of William and Mary were preparing for final exams in Earl Gregg Swem Library, Stacey Harris was preparing for a fresh start in Williamsburg as the College’s new Dean of Students. She began her deanship in May, hearing students ring the bell for graduation and seeing the special aspects of student life at the College in full bloom.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
american-rails.com

Norfolk & Western 2-6-6-4 #1218

The Norfolk and Western 1218 was part of the railroad's "Class A" 2-6-6-4 steam locomotives. These steamers had no formal name although aside from the N&W's three other railroad's used the 2-6-6-4 locomotives including the Seaboard Air Line, Erie, and Pittsburgh & West Virginia. However, the N&W's were unique in...
ROANOKE, VA
historicjamestowne.org

Inside James Fort: The Powhatan Indians

The archaeology from inside the fort site offers evidence that local Native tribes were frequent visitors during the earliest years of the settlement. Join Daniel Firehawk Abbott of the Nanticoke people from Maryland’s Eastern Shore to learn about the material culture and lifeways of the Tidewater Algonquians as well as their interactions with the settlers of Jamestown. After spending time with Daniel, be sure to visit the Archaearium to see Native American artifacts recovered from James Fort in the exhibit entitled “The World of Pocahontas.”
JAMESTOWN, VA
WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Cinnamon Rolls

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Brenda Harford and Linda Thompson from “Whole-ly” Rollers Bakery joined us in the kitchen today with their delicious cinnamon rolls!. Come out to the Grand Opening of their new location this Saturday, July 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Whole-Ly” Rollers Bakery...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
wfmynews2.com

Manatee, otter spotted near Virgina shipyard

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Workers at a Newport News shipyard have had some exciting animal visitors recently!. Kevin McCormick, an employee at Fairlead Ship Repair, spotted a manatee Friday morning. McCormick said he spotted the manatee cruising near the harbor at around 11 a.m. While manatee sightings aren't unheard...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

39K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy