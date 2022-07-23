Lionsbridge FC falls 2-1 as top seed in USL League Two playoffs
NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) – Vermont Green FC scored in the 38th minute before Lionsbridge FC tied the game up 1-1 in the 43rd minute after a penalty kick goal by Sam Hall. Throughout the first half, Lionsbridge had multiple shots on goal but always seemed to come up just a little short.
Vermont Green scored the lone goal of the second half to beat Lionsbridge FC 2-1. After winning its first ever division championship as a club last week, Lionsbridge FC is eliminated from the playoffs.
