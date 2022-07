MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin state senator was one of the drivers involved in a crash that resulted in the death of a mother and child last week in northern Wisconsin. The Ashland Police Department told NBC15 sister station KBJR that State Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley (D- Mason), pulled out of the entrance of Maslowski Beach around 12:30 p.m. Friday to turn east on U.S. Highway 2 near Lakeshore Drive and Turner Road. Her vehicle collided with a westbound vehicle, which was being driven by a 27-year-old Pennsylvania woman.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO