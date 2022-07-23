ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man steals packages from Cape Coral home, then returns some of it

By Gage Goulding
 3 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – This is far from your typical package theft story. A man walked up to a Cape Coral home, stole some packages but then returned them around two hours later.

But that’s not even the start of it or the reason why the person that owns the home is mad.

“This person, coming in, picking up the packages and just leaving,” said Mario Rodriguez, who ordered the packages.

Ring doorbell camera footage showed a man walking up to the Rodriguez’s brand new home on SW 15th Place on Monday evening.

“He pretty much said ‘Hey, this is mine. Let me take it to my car’,” Rodriguez said.

The family just built the home and were in the process of moving in when they got their first visitor.

“He left with three packages,” Rodriguez said.

Luckily, it wasn’t anything super valuable. Inside the packages were some bed sheets for his son, batteries and a speaker cable.

His wife blasted the video all over social media in an attempt to get their belongings back. Believe it or not, it actually worked.

“I took your stuff on accident,” said the man speaking through the Ring camera. “If I could talk to you, I would tell you sorry. I had the wrong person. I thought it was a girl, she had my tools.”

The man claimed it was a mix-up, offering his explanation through the doorbell.

“It’s just not, it’s just not believable to me,” Rodriguez said. “If you’ve been to somebody’s house, you kind of know what they look like.”

“I’m sure he feels bad that he did it and that he was all over Facebook that it happened,” added Antonio Dominguez, who lives nearby.

Given that Mario got some of this stuff back, he was ready to put this in the past. That is until the next day when he found someone ransacked his garage, and he has ideas as to who might’ve done it.

“I look for my drill and I can’t find my drill,” he said. “I’m thinking, okay. Something’s wrong here.”

It turns out, around $1,000 worth of tools, electronics and even a bidet were gone from the garage.

“I got pissed off,” he said. “Get a job and buy your own s***.”

Rodriguez called the Cape Coral Police Department, who then put the man’s picture all over their Facebook page. Detectives said it has him knocking on their front door, just like he did at Mario’s.

“Can I talk to you,” said the man looking inside Mario’s home.

But before things get carried away, Mario is giving this guy one last chance to come clean and clear things up.

“If you are willing to come back and say ‘Hey man. I messed up. Here’s all your stuff.’ I would shake hands with him and say ‘Okay, thank you. Go on your way’,” Rodriguez said.

If you know who this man is, you may be eligible for a reward by submitting an anonymous tip through SWFL CrimeStoppers. You can call 1-800-780-TIPS or you can submit an anonymous online tip.

