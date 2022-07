I was on a plane this week, on my way back from a two-week vacation, when the recently released Uvalde footage popped up on my phone.Sitting next to a young couple and their months-old baby, I watched the video while we waited on the runway. Onscreen, heavily armed response teams hung around, waiting, as nearly two dozen helpless children and teachers lay bleeding and dying just feet away. The fact that one cop even had time to casually spray some hand sanitizer while children were being slaughtered — some still calling 911 as those trained responders loitered in a hallway...

UVALDE, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO