Did Blue Jays Overtake Rangers Single-Game Run Record?

By Matthew Postins
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 3 days ago

Toronto put together a huge offensive night in Boston, but was it big enough for the Blue Jays to overtake the Rangers' modern-day record?

The Toronto Blue had an incredible game against the Boston Red Sox, but it wasn’t incredible enough to equal the Texas Rangers’ 30-run effort in 2007.

The Blue Jays beat the Red Sox, 28-5, at Fenway Park on Friday night. The Blue Jays came within two runs of equaling the Rangers’ record for most runs in a nine-inning game in the modern era (since 1900).

That record, set on Aug. 22, 2007, saw the Rangers beat the Baltimore Orioles, 30-0. At the time, the Rangers became the first team in 110 years to score at least 30 runs in a game. It had not happened since June 29, 1897, when Chicago beat Louisville, 36-7.

Per StatsCentre, the Red Sox (June 8, 1950), the Chicago White Sox (April 23, 1955) and the Atlanta Braves (Sept. 9, 2020) have each scored 29 runs in a game since 1900. The Blue Jays join the St. Louis Cardinals (July 6, 1929) at 28 runs.

The Rangers set a number of milestones in that game against Baltimore:

· The 27-run margin of victory was the most in MLB since 1900.

· The Rangers set a club record with 29 hits and were two short of the MLB record.

· The Rangers tied AL records for plate appearances (65) and at-bats (57).

· The Rangers set a club record with 49 total bases and hits in an inning (10).

· The Rangers became the fifth team in MLB history, and first since 1943, to have multiple innings of nine or more runs in a single game.

· The Rangers set an MLB record for RBI in a game (30).

Among personal milestones:

· David Murphy and Jarrod Saltalamacchia matched a team record with five runs each. Saltalamacchia’s 7 RBI was a Rangers rookie record for a single game.

· Ramon Vasquez also had 7 RBI. The last time two teammates had seven or more RBI in a game had been Aug. 19, 1962, when Mickey Mantle and Elston Howard did it for the New York Yankees.

· Four players — Murphy, Saltalamacchia, Marlon Byrd, and Travis Metcalf — had at least four RBI, the first time four players from the same team had done that since May 17, 1979.

· Byrd and Metcalf each had a grand slam.

ABOUT

InsideTheRangers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Texas Rangers

