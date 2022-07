GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said two people were injured on Monday after a shooting at a business along Piedmont Highway. Deputies said they responded to an active shooter call at 1326 Piedmont Highway just after 1:00 p.m. Once they arrived, they found two victims who’d each been shot at least once. Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, their condition is currently unknown. Investigators said one of the victims was shot in the leg.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC ・ 13 HOURS AGO