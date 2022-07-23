Heartland Counseling Services celebrates 45 years

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — A mental health service in Siouxland is celebrating a milestone.

Heartland Counseling Services marked its 45th anniversary with a first-ever Gala Friday night at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront.

The event was packed with dinner, music, and an award ceremony.

The executive director of Heartland spoke about watching the organization grow over the years.

“Just in the last 10 years we have grown, we’ve more than doubled and in 1977 when we started there was just three staff and by the end of August we will have 50 staff,” said Jennifer Jackson.

Four individuals were honored at the Gala for their contributions to the Siouxland area in the mental health and wellness field.

The award that each one receives will be named after them for the future.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.