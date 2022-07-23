ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Sioux City, NE

Heartland Counseling Services celebrates 45 years

By Gage Teunissen
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eA8PF_0gpozSQR00

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — A mental health service in Siouxland is celebrating a milestone.

Heartland Counseling Services marked its 45th anniversary with a first-ever Gala Friday night at the South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront.

The event was packed with dinner, music, and an award ceremony.

Siouxland couple hopes their weight loss journey inspires others

The executive director of Heartland spoke about watching the organization grow over the years.

“Just in the last 10 years we have grown, we’ve more than doubled and in 1977 when we started there was just three staff and by the end of August we will have 50 staff,” said Jennifer Jackson.

Four individuals were honored at the Gala for their contributions to the Siouxland area in the mental health and wellness field.

The award that each one receives will be named after them for the future.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel Nebraska

The Winnebago Tribe to host the 156th annual Winnebago Homecoming celebration

Winnebago, NE – Starting on Thursday, July 28 at Winnebago Veteran’ Memorial Park thousands of spectators, Native American dancers, singers, and vendors will gather to honor all veterans at the annual homecoming celebration. “This celebration is older than the state of Nebraska! It’s a great time to honor...
WINNEBAGO, NE
kiwaradio.com

Regional Recreational Trail System Planned For Northwest Iowa With $7 Million Grant

Northwest Iowa — A regional recreational trail system spanning more than one-hundred miles in northwestern Iowa will connect several towns, including Sergeant Bluff, Sioux City, Merrill, Hinton and Le Mars. Siouxland Chamber of Commerce president Chris McGowan says linking the communities is a strategy to overcome the area’s labor shortages.
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
South Sioux City, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska Health
Local
Iowa Sports
Sioux City, IA
Health
City
South Sioux City, NE
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Health
Sioux City, IA
Sports
KLEM

Monday News – July 25, 2022

Spectators watching the Saturday Merrill Daze parade had the treat of seeing a 1948 Merrill fire truck. Josh Delutri showed off the piece of history that he plans on driving in area parades and displaying at the Plymouth County Fair. The 22 year Merrill man said he used parts of...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Touchstone Healthcare parking lot

Last of residents at Sioux City's Touchstone Healthcare Community have been transferred out. On July 8, the Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA) received word that Touchstone wouldn't be able to continue operations after July 15. Woodbury County District Court found there to be an emergency which "presents an imminent danger to the residents."
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud
kiwaradio.com

RAGBRAI Departs Sergeant Bluff, Headed East

Sergeant Bluff, Iowa — Several thousand bicycle riders, their families and support staff have departed Sergeant Bluff, which is just south of Sioux City, en route to Ida Grove, for this year’s RAGBRAI — the annual great bike ride across Iowa. The trek is just over 53 miles, and the climb is over 2500 feet.
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
kscj.com

DREDGING UNDERWAY AT HILLVIEW PARK

A POND IMPROVEMENT PROJECT IS UNDERWAY AT THE HILLVIEW RECREATION AREA JUST WEST OF HINTON. PLYMOUTH COUNTY COUNTY ENGINEER TOM ROHE SAYS DREDGING HAS BEEN TAKING PLACE:. ROHE SAYS NO RECREATIONAL ACTIVITIES, INCLUDING FISHING AND SWIMMING, ARE ALLOWED IN OR NEAR THE POND WHILE THE DREDGING IS UNDER WAY. HE...
HINTON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mental Health
News Channel Nebraska

Sioux City woman graduates with college degree prior to receiving high school diploma

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. – Alondra Gonzalez's weekends were pretty full this spring. On May 13th, she received her associate degree diploma during a commencement ceremony at Northeast Community College in Norfolk while a little over a week later, she crossed the stage at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City to accept her high school diploma from Bishop Heelan Catholic High School.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Sioux City bike trail maps get first update since 2017

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Maps for the Sioux City Metropolitan bike trail system have been updated for the first time in five years. According to a press release from the Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council (SIMPCO), maps of the Sioux City Metropolitan bike trail system were last updated in 2017.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

NEW COVID CASES RISING IN IOWA

NEW COVID-19 CASES HAVE BEEN RISING IN WOODBURY COUNTY AND ACROSS THE STATE RECENTLY. LAST WEEK’S NUMBERS SHOWED 6627 NEW POSITIVE TESTS IN IOWA WITH 267 HERE IN WOODBURY COUNTY. TYLER BROCK, DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH, IS KEEPING TABS ON HOW CASES ARE TRENDING:. COVID25 OC………THAT’S GOT...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Trejin Cylus Fasthorse, 23, Sioux Falls, first-degree theft, operating while intoxicated; sentenced July 21, 10 years prison. Pamela Hansen, 54, Sioux City, third-degree theft, sentenced July 15, two years prison suspended, one year probation. Charles Edward Bugely, 42, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (habitual offender...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. *Anthony Medina, 22. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 208 pounds. Medina is wanted on a warrant issued in Woodbury County for parole violation. Medina is on parole for felony assault-willful injury.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

July 25th PM: Slight rain chances and seasonal summer temperatures

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Following a nice steady little rain which produced a few hundredths of an inch of accumulation locally, we’ll have partly cloudy skies overnight with a low near 60°. Southeast winds are expected between 5 and 10 MPH. Tuesday brings a minor chance of isolated showers & thunderstorms, but also periods […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy