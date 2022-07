ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An area of low pressure in Southwest Alaska continues to strengthen, leading to widespread rain and winds to much of the state. While the heaviest rain will stay confined to coastal regions of Southcentral and Western Alaska, it’s the winds that will be an issue for much of the state. A high surf advisory has been issued until noon Wednesday for much of Southwest, while the Eastern Alaska Range remains under a wind advisory into Monday night. The low continues to deepen, leading to increasing winds through the day.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 12 HOURS AGO