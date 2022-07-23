ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Vipers Track Club helps youth pursue a passion and develop friendships

By Chance Sticklen
 3 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — “It teaches you more core values and mental attributes that you need to go to the next level,” Cedric Sabin of The Vipers Track Club said.

Vipers is a year-round program that gives kids the opportunity to chase their dreams. Children across central Illinois are a part of this community-based organization, aimed at uplifting kids and helping them develop into young adults.

“It’s kept me really busy, and it’s also taught me a lot of life lessons. Coach Lowe has taught me a lot of life lessons. It’s more of a bigger goal and it just keeps me for in line,” Sabin said. In its thirteenth year, Vipers currently has 99 athletes, the largest group in its existence.

Marques Lowe, Viper’s Director of Track and Field says this team is a perfect way for kids to gain exposure on the national level, earn scholarships and get set up for success. “They have those fine tool life lessons to take off into the real world, so whether that’s respect, trust accountability, all of that good stuff, life lessons that will take them far,” says Lowe.

Cedric’s mom, Patience says this organization has been a huge part of their lives, “a lot of people have been saved by this program and I think he has and I have too as a mom. Like it gave me something that I can do with my son all the time. I have other parents that I can talk too. You know it’s just like a community, like it’s a special group.”

Alyssa Williams, another participant who’s attending nationals in Sacramento next week, echoes the same message about the values this organization teaches her and so many others. “Personally, I really like the family atmosphere and the fact that we all motivate each other and also the fact that we’re really learning and getting better,” Williams said.

Sabin who joined the program when he was 13 says vipers has had such a huge impact on his life. “There’s a lot of people in it that have value in my life and that brings it up to, so it has a lot of value in itself, the core and that also brings it up in the rankings,” Sabin said.

For more information, visit https://viperstrackclub.myevent.com/ .

