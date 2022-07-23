ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Aaron Judge’s two home runs enough as Yankees scrape by Orioles

By Dan Martin
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE — The Yankees received a bad start by Jameson Taillon , a disastrous outing from Aroldis Chapman and a devastating injury to Michael King — all of which put a damper on their 7-6 win over the Orioles on Friday night.

The possibly costly victory followed the Yankees’ awful one-day trip to Houston following the All-Star break, when the Astros swept them in a doubleheader Thursday.

“It was tough right out of the break, losing two tough ones in the doubleheader,’’ manager Aaron Boone said. “It was good to hang on [Friday] and grab one, but it was a long, tough night.”

The night was made worse by the news following the game that King, who left the game after wincing in pain following a pitch in the bottom of the eighth, had suffered a fractured right elbow.

Despite the bad news, the Yankees got what seemed like a much-needed victory and they largely had Aaron Judge to thank. He hit two home runs in the game, a pair of monstrous shots that gave him an MLB-leading 36 on the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qMdZd_0gpoyPoT00
Aaron Judge connects on a solo homer in the fifth inning.
USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OpNpr_0gpoyPoT00
Aaron Judge, right, celebrates after his three-run homer in the third inning.
AP

The first, a three-run shot in the third, was estimated at 436 feet, while the second went an estimated 465 feet, clearing both bullpens at Camden Yards.

“What more can you say?” Boone said of Judge. “He’s been the best player in the league. … The way he hit those balls, it’s just really impressive what he continues to do.”

Judge insisted he is not worried about leading the league in homers or chasing 60 by the end of the season.

“There’s no need,’’ Judge said. “That’s not what I’m getting paid to do. I’m getting paid to help the Yankees win games. I try to focus on that and look more at the standings than anything.”

Judge’s fireworks were barely enough, as Taillon suffered through another subpar outing — this time plagued by command issues — as he walked three in just 2 ²/₃ innings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37EPjZ_0gpoyPoT00
Michael King exits the Yankees’ win over the Orioles with an elbow injury.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KykHp_0gpoyPoT00
Jameson Taillon
Getty Images

Taillon left with the bases loaded in the third inning, and Lucas Luetge entered and got Austin Hays to pop out to keep the Yankees ahead by a run.

The left-hander went on to toss 2 ¹/₃ scoreless innings as the Yankees padded their lead with single runs in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh.

Josh Donaldson and Jose Trevino had one-out doubles to score a run in the fourth and Judge homered in the fifth before Joey Gallo hit his 12th home run of the season in the seventh.

As it turned out, the Yankees needed all those runs after they rolled the dice and brought Chapman in for the bottom of the seventh inning. These days, even a four-run lead isn’t safe with the former closer on the mound.

Pitching on a second straight night after a solid outing on Thursday, Chapman allowed a leadoff single, threw two wild pitches and walked a batter before Anthony Santander sat on a slider and crushed it for a three-run homer to bring the Orioles to within a run.

King was summoned to get the last two outs of the inning and then got the first out in the eighth before he bounced a pitch to Ramon Urias, bent over in pain and was removed from the game with the elbow injury.

Clay Holmes came on and threw the final strike to Urias before he got Jorge Mateo to ground out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A45xb_0gpoyPoT00
Clay Holmes, right, celebrates after the Yankees’ win over the Orioles.
AP

After another former Yankees prospect, Dillon Tate, struck out the side in order in the top of the ninth, Holmes whiffed Cedric Mullins before Adley Richardson reached on an infield hit. Trey Mancini came up and was caught looking before Santander grounded out to end it.

