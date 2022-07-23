ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham Said 1 of His Favorite Paul McCartney Songs Is on The Beatles’ ‘Revolver’

By Matthew Trzcinski
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

TL;DR:

  • Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham really likes some of the songs from The Beatles’ Revolver .
  • He thinks the songs “significantly broadened the landscape of The Beatles’ music.”
  • Revolver became a hit in the United States and the United Kingdom.
The Beatles’ ‘Revolver’ | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Fleetwood Mac ‘s Lindsey Buckingham is a big fan of Paul McCartney. He said one of Paul’s best songs appeared on The Beatles’ Revolver . In addition, Buckingham said Revolver stood out from the rest of the Fab Four’s albums.

Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham said The Beatles changed the world

During a 2021 interview with Forbes , Buckingham discussed some of his musical heroes.

“Then you have The Beatles, who came along and, luckily, because they had each other, I guess, because John and Paul had each other, they were able to evolve completely on their own terms in an incredibly short span of time, if you think about it, from like ’64 till ’71, the evolution that went with that and how they took, not only the music community, but the world, along with them, that’s a fine example of making good choices,” he opined.

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/jenWdylTtzs?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

RELATED: John Lennon Wanted Thousands of Monks to Chant on 1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Revolver’

Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham said ‘Here, There and Everywhere’ from The Beatles’ ‘Revolver’ is a ‘masterpiece’

During a 2022 interview with Stereogum , Buckingham discussed Paul. “One of my favorite McCartney songs is ‘ Here, There and Everywhere ,'” he revealed. “Along with Paul’s other ballads on the Revolver album, it significantly broadened the landscape of The Beatles’ music.

“The melody and chord changes are transcendent, and the production values, while largely defined by Paul, remain rooted in the collective, evolving sensibility of The Beatles,” Buckingham added. “ Revolver was perhaps the group’s high watermark in terms of composition, and ‘Here, There and Everywhere’ is a paragon among many masterpieces on that album.”

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xdcSFVXd3MU?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

RELATED: John Lennon’s Son Said a Song From The Beatles’ ‘Revolver’ Almost Puts Him ‘In a Trance’

How ‘Revolver’ performed on the charts in the United States and the United Kingdom

“Here, There and Everywhere” was never a single, so it did not chart on the Billboard Hot 100 . The song’s parent album, Revolver , became a huge hit. It reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for six weeks. The album remained on the chart for 85 weeks in total.

The Official Charts Company reports “Here, There and Everywhere” did not chart in the United Kingdom either. Meanwhile, Revolver reached No. 1 in the U.K. for seven weeks, staying on the chart for 34 weeks altogether.

Since then, “Here, There and Everywhere” became a standard. Some of the artists who covered it include Perry Como, Petula Clark, and Celine Dion. John Lennon’s son, Sean Ono Lennon, covered the song in honor of Paul’s 80th birthday.

“Here, There and Everywhere” was not a hit for The Beatles but Buckingham thinks it is a masterpiece.

RELATED: The Beatles: John Lennon and Paul McCartney Used These 2 Words in Their Song Titles and Lyrics to Connect to Fans

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 5

Related
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

George Harrison Said He Felt Sorry for Elton John for Being One of the Only Rock Stars Who Reached Beatle-Level Stardom

George Harrison and Elton John were very different rock stars. The former Beatle realized there was more to life than money and fame, but the “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” singer enjoyed those things. George said he felt sorry for his fellow singer because he was one of the only rock stars to have come close to Beatle-level fame but wasn’t God-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Celine Dion
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Perry Como
Person
Petula Clark
Person
John Lennon
Person
Lindsey Buckingham
The Independent

Hollywood mourns the loss of three gangster greats: Sirico, Caan and Liotta

Hollywood is mourning the loss of three of the gangster movie genre greats, Tony Sirico, James Caan, and Ray Liotta, all of whom have died within the last three months.Those paying tribute joked that the trio, known for their appearances in Goodfellas and other classic films, would now be having “a sit down up in Heaven”.All three men are reported to not have expressed initial interest in acting, and pursued different paths before finding their break-out roles.Sirico, best known for his performance as the wise-cracking Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, died on Friday July 8 at the age of 79.It comes two...
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Covered Song in Music History

The list of artists who reinterpreted and transformed songs made famous by other artists is endless. Think of José Feliciano’s restrained version of the Doors’ hit “Light My Fire.” Frank Sinatra, no admirer of rock ‘n’ roll, nevertheless said the Beatles song “Something” was one of the most beautiful love songs ever written and covered […]
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beatles#The Revolver#Tl
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

John Lennon’s Son Julian Revealed the Sweet Way He Keeps in Touch With Paul McCartney: ‘But It’s Difficult’

Paul McCartney has stayed in contact with John Lennon’s son, Julian Lennon, through the years. But there’s something about McCartney that makes keeping up with him somewhat hard, according to Lennon. What challenges does he have in keeping in touch with “Uncle Paul”? And what does he think of the famous song he wrote about him after all these years?
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

149K+
Followers
109K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy