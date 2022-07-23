Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham Said 1 of His Favorite Paul McCartney Songs Is on The Beatles’ ‘Revolver’

TL;DR:

Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham really likes some of the songs from The Beatles’ Revolver .

He thinks the songs “significantly broadened the landscape of The Beatles’ music.”

Revolver became a hit in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Fleetwood Mac ‘s Lindsey Buckingham is a big fan of Paul McCartney. He said one of Paul’s best songs appeared on The Beatles’ Revolver . In addition, Buckingham said Revolver stood out from the rest of the Fab Four’s albums.

Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham said The Beatles changed the world

During a 2021 interview with Forbes , Buckingham discussed some of his musical heroes.

“Then you have The Beatles, who came along and, luckily, because they had each other, I guess, because John and Paul had each other, they were able to evolve completely on their own terms in an incredibly short span of time, if you think about it, from like ’64 till ’71, the evolution that went with that and how they took, not only the music community, but the world, along with them, that’s a fine example of making good choices,” he opined.

Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham said ‘Here, There and Everywhere’ from The Beatles’ ‘Revolver’ is a ‘masterpiece’

During a 2022 interview with Stereogum , Buckingham discussed Paul. “One of my favorite McCartney songs is ‘ Here, There and Everywhere ,'” he revealed. “Along with Paul’s other ballads on the Revolver album, it significantly broadened the landscape of The Beatles’ music.

“The melody and chord changes are transcendent, and the production values, while largely defined by Paul, remain rooted in the collective, evolving sensibility of The Beatles,” Buckingham added. “ Revolver was perhaps the group’s high watermark in terms of composition, and ‘Here, There and Everywhere’ is a paragon among many masterpieces on that album.”

How ‘Revolver’ performed on the charts in the United States and the United Kingdom

“Here, There and Everywhere” was never a single, so it did not chart on the Billboard Hot 100 . The song’s parent album, Revolver , became a huge hit. It reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for six weeks. The album remained on the chart for 85 weeks in total.

The Official Charts Company reports “Here, There and Everywhere” did not chart in the United Kingdom either. Meanwhile, Revolver reached No. 1 in the U.K. for seven weeks, staying on the chart for 34 weeks altogether.

Since then, “Here, There and Everywhere” became a standard. Some of the artists who covered it include Perry Como, Petula Clark, and Celine Dion. John Lennon’s son, Sean Ono Lennon, covered the song in honor of Paul’s 80th birthday.

“Here, There and Everywhere” was not a hit for The Beatles but Buckingham thinks it is a masterpiece.

