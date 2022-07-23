Brookhaven police get special drone certification

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - The U.S. Marshals Service Task Force officer shot by a teenage murder suspect during an arrest in Fayette County was discharged from the hospital on Sunday. FOX 5 Atlanta has learned the man's name is William Helton, and he's been with the Coweta County Sheriff's Office...
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A pediatrician was arrested after investigators said he got into a fight with an EMT at his Cobb County office last Thursday evening. Dr. Melvin Gerald Perry was charged with willful interference with an emergency medical professional by use of threats or violence and battery. According...
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A Coweta County businessman was charged with stealing almost $600,000 in trucks and equipment. Ferris Carter was charged with theft by conversion. Coweta County deputies said Carter, who owns Carter Logistics, agreed to buy 18 trailers for just under $600,000, but never paid. The company that...
The owner of Carter Logistics, Ferris Carter, is facing criminal charges after authorities say he never payed for the cost of 18 trailers, which totaled up to $600 thousand. Officials also said they cited the business for operating without a business license.
NEWNAN, Ga. - Newnan police are looking for a man accused of pretending to be a utility worker to steal from an elderly woman. Officials say 29-year-old Tyler Scott English is wanted for the charges of felony first-degree burglary and exploitation of elderly persons. According to investigators, English posed as...
MARIETTA, Ga. - Marietta police are searching for the driver of a work van who struck and seriously injured a man on Sunday night. Police said 54-year-old Andres Salanic-Sacalxot was walking in a parking lot at around 7:15 p.m. near 814 Sandtown Road when a white van with ladders hit him.
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County Sheriff's Office's Adult Detention Center officials reported that a water leak in a section of the facility stemmed a power outage that impacted about 600 detainees. Officials reported that a section of the jail experienced a power outage due to a water leak on...
ATLANTA — A U.S. Marshal was shot Sunday morning, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened at the Shiloh Mobile Home Park off of Hwy. 54 in Peachtree City. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks. Details on what led up to...
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a boy selling water punched a police officer in the face on Saturday afternoon. This after the police officer ordered him away from the interstate in Midtown. The young teen’s fist hit the officer's right eye, fracturing the eye socket and Grady Memorial Hospital doctors...
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Two inmates have died in two separate incidents while in custody at the DeKalb County jail within the last week. Vernon Dennis Head, 48, of Stone Mountain, was found unresponsive in his cell last Friday. On-site medics and DeKalb County EMS were unable to revive him.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Residents in one DeKalb County community said they want answers after a man was hit and killed. "I feel sad, I’m not going to hear his voice. His big voice coming down the street, yelling ‘Lawn Man,’" Deanna Cauthen said. Cauthen is remembering...
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed agents responded to an officer-involved shooting on Sunday in Fayette County. The shooting happened in the Shiloh Mobile Home Ranch on Shiloh Drive in Peachtree City. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said someone shot a U.S. Marshal, who first responders...
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Alpharetta police want residents to proceed with caution after receiving numerous calls regarding a bear roaming through the city. The bear, officials said was struck by a vehicle and fled into the woods behind the Hotel at Avalon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Someone shot a U.S. Marshal during the arrest of a teenage murder suspect on Sunday at the Shiloh Mobile Home Ranch in Fayette County, according to multiple law enforcement agencies. The Pike County Sheriff's Office confirmed the U.S. Marshals Service took 19-year-old Antonio Murgado Jr. into...
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man last seen early Monday morning at a home in Jonesboro. Keeyon Williams was reported missing at around 1:30 a.m. from the 8800 block of Lexington Drive in Jonesboro. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for...
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Hall County Fire Rescue officials reported that a boat caught fire on Lake Lanier that left two people injured. Officials say the incident occurred around 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Holiday Marina on Lake Lanier. "Commercial Fire at Lanier Islands Parkway Marine 1 was able...
ATLANTA - Atlanta police officials say they need help identifying a suspect in connection to the shooting outside a CITGO gas station that left 2 people injured. Officers released video surveillance on Sunday of what they say is the suspect at the CITGO gas station on Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. shortly before the incident occurred.
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a drive-by shooting at a gas station on Northside Drive that sent eight people to the hospital with injuries early Sunday morning. Two people are in critical condition, while six others are expected to be ok, after a shooting just before 1 a.m. outside the Shell gas station next to the Diamond Night Club.
MARIETTA - Marietta police said officers charged a teenage suspect in an alleged hit-and-run that hospitalized a man and 6-year-old boy. Police identified the suspect as 19-year-old Horacio Lopez-Vail. Police said Sunday that the man and child were still in critical condition. Police believe the teenager struck an unidentified 30-year-old...
Comments / 0