ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bucs sign top draft pick Logan Hall

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07i9RX_0gpowhFj00

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed second-round pick Logan Hall to his four-year, fully guaranteed rookie contract, the team announced Saturday.

The No. 33 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Hall was the Bucs’ top selection after they traded back from their first-round selection at No. 27 overall.

Hall is a versatile defensive lineman who should see plenty of action in a rotational role as a rookie, particularly on third-down and passing situations, thanks to his length, athleticism and explosiveness.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Attempted Another Blockbuster Quarterback Trade

Earlier this offseason, the Cleveland Browns paid a king's ransom to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. They then paid Watson a king's ransom himself. After trading multiple first-round picks to the Texans, the Browns shelled out $230 million guaranteed to the former Clemson star. Before they traded for Watson,...
The Spun

Steelers Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Running Back

The Pittsburgh Steelers will now only have three sets of siblings on their roster. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team is releasing running back Trey Edmunds on Monday. His younger brother, Terrell Edmunds, will begin his fifth season as Pittsburgh's starting safety. The older Edmunds scored his one NFL...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Football
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
City
Tampa, FL
The Spun

Tyreek Hill Reveals Why He Ended Up Leaving The Chiefs

Tyreek Hill has finally revealed why he left the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason. In an interview on ESPN this Monday morning, Hill explained that he actually wanted to stay put in Kansas City. However, the Chiefs weren't willing to come anywhere close to the contract Davante Adams received -...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Bucs#Tom Pelissero#2022 Nfl Draft#Nfl Network#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big recruiting target visiting UNC basketball on Monday

The UNC basketball program is hosting a big recruiting target on campus for an official visit on Monday. Per Inside Carolina, four-star power forward T.J. Power is on campus for an official visit just days after having an impressive showing at the Peach Jam in Georgia. Per the report, the forward and his family decided to drive from the event to UNC and take an official visit, allowing him to communicate with the staff while he is there. On Sunday, his family drove to the Triangle area to visit with family. And on Monday, he’ll be on Carolina’s campus for an official...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to the Bears signing OL Michael Schofield

The Chicago Bears got better along the interior of the offensive line with the addition of Michael Schofield, who is signing with the team per Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. Schofield, who worked out for the Bears on Sunday, comes to Chicago with experience playing multiple positions along the offensive line. But he figures to be your starter at right guard heading into the 2022 season.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sooners receive Crystal Ball prediction for 4-star DL Derrick LeBlanc with commitment coming this week

The month of July might need to be renamed after Brent Venables after all the recruiting success the Sooners have had since the calendar turned. Oklahoma added another commitment on Monday in four-star cornerback Jasiah Wagoner, a top five player out of the state of Washington. Wagoner is the eighth commitment in the month of July and the 13th commitment since June 1.
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Justin Jefferson speaks on Mike Zimmer not giving him chance to break Randy Moss' record

Former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer’s handling of the 2021 regular season finale was one of the biggest head-scratchers in his eight-year run with the team. Star wideout Justin Jefferson remembers it vividly considering it was the day he came within 16 yards of breaking legendary receiver Randy Moss’ single-season franchise record for receiving yards (1,632). And yet, the All-Pro receiver isn’t holding on to any grudges.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here were the Chiefs' starters on the first day of training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs officially completed their first full training camp practice of the season on Wednesday. Reporters and fans in attendance got their first look at the starting lineup for the team on both sides of the ball. This is only the first iteration of the starting lineup for Andy Reid’s team, which will change and evolve throughout the course of training camp. Injuries, players returning from injury and new additions will likely lead to changes to that starting lineup. That said, this gives us a good indication of the current pecking order in Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baker Mayfield told fan to put away a Browns jersey while arriving at Panthers training camp

When it comes to sports breakups, it doesn’t get much more awkward than the Baker Mayfield-Cleveland Browns saga. The Browns drafted Mayfield with the first overall pick in 2018, became contenders with him but acquired Deshaun Watson — despite 20-plus civil lawsuits for sexual misconduct — at the first sign of Mayfield’s regression.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Julio Jones has a message for Bucs fans

After spending a decade tormenting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a member of the division-rival Atlanta Falcons, seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones has flown south for the 2022 season. Jones signed a one-year deal with the Bucs on Wednesday, joining an already star-studded group of pass-catchers in Tampa...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

132K+
Followers
178K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy