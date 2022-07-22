Bucs sign top draft pick Logan Hall

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed second-round pick Logan Hall to his four-year, fully guaranteed rookie contract, the team announced Saturday.

The No. 33 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Hall was the Bucs’ top selection after they traded back from their first-round selection at No. 27 overall.

Hall is a versatile defensive lineman who should see plenty of action in a rotational role as a rookie, particularly on third-down and passing situations, thanks to his length, athleticism and explosiveness.