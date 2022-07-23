ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Former member of extremist group speaks out

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former member of The Black Hammer Party say they joined...

Police: Newnan man posed as utility worker to steal from elderly victim

NEWNAN, Ga. - Newnan police are looking for a man accused of pretending to be a utility worker to steal from an elderly woman. Officials say 29-year-old Tyler Scott English is wanted for the charges of felony first-degree burglary and exploitation of elderly persons. According to investigators, English posed as...
LaGrange woman assaulted with walking cane

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — One woman was injured during an assault involving a walking cane, according to the LaGrange Police Department. Officers responded to the scene on July 25 at around 8:00 a.m. in a room at the Roadway Inn on LaFayette Parkway. Police say that suspect Donnie Earl...
Young teen selling water breaks eye socket of officer

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a boy selling water punched a police officer in the face on Saturday afternoon. This after the police officer ordered him away from the interstate in Midtown. The young teen’s fist hit the officer's right eye, fracturing the eye socket and Grady Memorial Hospital doctors...
Pediatrician attacks EMT, swings oxygen tank at her, warrant states

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A pediatrician was arrested after investigators said he got into a fight with an EMT at his Cobb County office last Thursday evening. Dr. Melvin Gerald Perry was charged with willful interference with an emergency medical professional by use of threats or violence and battery. According...
#Extremist#Fringe#The Black Hammer Party
2 DeKalb County jail deaths reported within the last week

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Two inmates have died in two separate incidents while in custody at the DeKalb County jail within the last week. Vernon Dennis Head, 48, of Stone Mountain, was found unresponsive in his cell last Friday. On-site medics and DeKalb County EMS were unable to revive him.
CCSO investigator shot serving warrant

A Coweta County Sheriff’s Office investigator attached to the U.S. Marshals Service was shot Sunday morning while serving a murder warrant in Fayette County. The investigator was transported to Grady Hospital, where he was in stable condition and expected to be released Sunday evening, according to CCSO Public Information Officer Toby Nix.
Escaped Troup County inmate captured

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – An inmate who escaped from the Troup County Jail last week has been captured. According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, Timothy Lane Traffansted, 55, was captured on Sunday after escaping on Friday. Sheriff’s office officials said Traffansted was taken into custody in...
Burke County pond drained in search for Simon Powell

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, a large pond was drained today with plans for the search for Powell’s remains to begin, again, tomorrow. Crystal Gail Simmons Mundy, 43, is still being sought for questioning. So far, 39-year-old Mitchell Lanell Lambert and...
Atlanta lounge employee robbed, shot outside business, police say

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting and robbery outside an Edgewood Avenue restaurant and lounge early Monday morning. Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 the shooting happened shortly before 1:45 a.m. outside the Hendrixx Ultra Lounge on the 300 block of Edgewood Avenue. According to police,...
Person shot multiple times on Edgewood Avenue, police say

ATLANTA — A person was shot multiple times Monday morning along Edgewood Avenue, police say. The circumstances around the shooting are unknown and the victim has not been identified. Police responded to the area of 378 Edgewood Avenue SE just after 8 a.m. when an officer heard shots in...
Violent weekend in Atlanta leaves at least 15 people shot, police say

ATLANTA — A mass shooting early Sunday morning at a northwest Atlanta gas station was just one of several incidents police in the city responded to from Saturday to Sunday. There were at least 15 people shot in various incidents -- including eight Sunday morning in a drive-by at a Shell gas station near the Diamond Club off Northside Drive.
