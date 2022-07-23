Former member of extremist group speaks out

NEWNAN, Ga. - Newnan police are looking for a man accused of pretending to be a utility worker to steal from an elderly woman. Officials say 29-year-old Tyler Scott English is wanted for the charges of felony first-degree burglary and exploitation of elderly persons. According to investigators, English posed as...
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — One woman was injured during an assault involving a walking cane, according to the LaGrange Police Department. Officers responded to the scene on July 25 at around 8:00 a.m. in a room at the Roadway Inn on LaFayette Parkway. Police say that suspect Donnie Earl...
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a boy selling water punched a police officer in the face on Saturday afternoon. This after the police officer ordered him away from the interstate in Midtown. The young teen’s fist hit the officer's right eye, fracturing the eye socket and Grady Memorial Hospital doctors...
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A pediatrician was arrested after investigators said he got into a fight with an EMT at his Cobb County office last Thursday evening. Dr. Melvin Gerald Perry was charged with willful interference with an emergency medical professional by use of threats or violence and battery. According...
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Two inmates have died in two separate incidents while in custody at the DeKalb County jail within the last week. Vernon Dennis Head, 48, of Stone Mountain, was found unresponsive in his cell last Friday. On-site medics and DeKalb County EMS were unable to revive him.
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - The U.S. Marshals Service Task Force officer shot by a teenage murder suspect during an arrest in Fayette County was discharged from the hospital on Sunday. FOX 5 Atlanta has learned the man's name is William Helton, and he's been with the Coweta County Sheriff's Office...
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County need help identifying a man who allegedly committed acts of indecent exposure and of sexual battery in various locations around the county. Gwinnett Police said the man walked into multiple stores, exposed his private parts and rubbed his body on a...
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Someone shot a U.S. Marshal during the arrest of a teenage murder suspect on Sunday at the Shiloh Mobile Home Ranch in Fayette County, according to multiple law enforcement agencies. The Pike County Sheriff's Office confirmed the U.S. Marshals Service took 19-year-old Antonio Murgado Jr. into...
A Coweta County Sheriff’s Office investigator attached to the U.S. Marshals Service was shot Sunday morning while serving a murder warrant in Fayette County. The investigator was transported to Grady Hospital, where he was in stable condition and expected to be released Sunday evening, according to CCSO Public Information Officer Toby Nix.
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are looking for a suspect involved in robbing and assaulting a woman and her child. On July 24, LaGrange police were called to an incident on Bulter Street. According to officers, Justin Willis physically assaulted a woman while she sat in her car with...
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – An inmate who escaped from the Troup County Jail last week has been captured. According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, Timothy Lane Traffansted, 55, was captured on Sunday after escaping on Friday. Sheriff’s office officials said Traffansted was taken into custody in...
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — Police are searching for a man they say is behind a double shooting that left a Clayton County girl without her mother. Officers were called to a home on Richard Road in Conley just after 12 p.m. on Thursday in reference to two people being shot.
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, a large pond was drained today with plans for the search for Powell’s remains to begin, again, tomorrow. Crystal Gail Simmons Mundy, 43, is still being sought for questioning. So far, 39-year-old Mitchell Lanell Lambert and...
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting and robbery outside an Edgewood Avenue restaurant and lounge early Monday morning. Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 the shooting happened shortly before 1:45 a.m. outside the Hendrixx Ultra Lounge on the 300 block of Edgewood Avenue. According to police,...
ATLANTA — A person was shot multiple times Monday morning along Edgewood Avenue, police say. The circumstances around the shooting are unknown and the victim has not been identified. Police responded to the area of 378 Edgewood Avenue SE just after 8 a.m. when an officer heard shots in...
ATLANTA — A U.S. Marshal was shot Sunday morning, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened at the Shiloh Mobile Home Park off of Hwy. 54 in Peachtree City. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks. Details on what led up to...
NEWNAN, Ga. — The Newnan Police Department is looking for a suspect who threw a brick at a home. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident occurred in the Highland Park subdivision on Bryce Creek Drive on Tuesday night between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m.
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for help finding a missing 8-year-old New York girl who may be in the metro Atlanta area. Officials say Kushiyah Yehudah disappeared two years ago from her home in Cohoes, New York on June 23, 2020. She was just 6 years old.
ATLANTA — A mass shooting early Sunday morning at a northwest Atlanta gas station was just one of several incidents police in the city responded to from Saturday to Sunday. There were at least 15 people shot in various incidents -- including eight Sunday morning in a drive-by at a Shell gas station near the Diamond Club off Northside Drive.
