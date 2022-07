CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stalled front that plagued the area last week with daily storms has diminished and slightly drier air has moved in. We still can’t rule out a few downpours or thunderstorms along the sea breeze this afternoon and evening. Storms diminish after sunset, leaving us mainly dry this evening. We expect a lot of sunshine this week and only small rain chances from Tuesday through the weekend. Temperatures will be turning hotter with highs in the mid 90s by Thursday and Friday. The heat index will reach 105° to 110° later this week!

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 17 HOURS AGO