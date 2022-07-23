ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Depp Files Own Countersuit After Amber Heard Appeals Defamation Trial Verdict

By Andrew Roberts
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnny Depp and Amber Heard will never officially be finished with their legal battles it seems. On the heels of Heard filing her appeal to the defamation trial after attempting to have the verdict thrown out, Depp is filing his own appeal with the Virginia court. Heard filed her...

