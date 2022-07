Laredo Independent School District appointed Angel Ramos to be the new principal at the Vidal M. Treviño School of Communications and Fine Arts. With 21 years of educational experience, Ramos has previously served the district as an Assistant Principal for Nixon High School. During his time at NHS, he achieved three consecutive social studies distinctions. Furthermore, Ramos continued his administrative services at F. S. Lara Academy where he was later promoted to lead Lara Academy as principal.

