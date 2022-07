The Captain Thomas C. Harris House, also known as the Parrish Place.Catfilmnior a.k.a. Carol Baier, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Captain Thomas C. Harris House constructed in 1875 is located in Adair County in Kirksville, Missouri. It's also known as Parrish Place. The Victorian home has two stories and the design is Italianate-style. The photo above was taken in October 2009.

