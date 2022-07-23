ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Dealing with left wrist soreness

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Rodriguez was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Astros with...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees select Shane Greene, call up Clarke Schmidt

With Michael King’s season ended by an elbow fracture, the Yankees officially placed King on the 60-day injured list today. Outfielder Tim Locastro was also optioned to Triple-A after yesterday’s game, creating two roster spots that will be filled by right-handers Clarke Schmidt and Shane Greene. Schmidt has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Seattle Mariners: Making the deal for Juan Soto

After declining a mega contract extension from Washington, outfielder Juan Soto is on the trade block. The Seattle Mariners have the young talent and money available to make a deal. Last week, outfielder Juan Soto turned down a 15-year, $440M contract extension from the Washington Nationals. Subsequently, Washington said they...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Watch: Shohei Ohtani Drills A Home Run Against The Braves

In less than 30 minutes, there are nearly 200,000 views on the video. Ohtani is one of the best players in all of baseball, and in addition to 20 home runs, he also has a 2.80 ERA as a pitcher. He is 9-5 in 16 starts, so he is one...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
FOX Sports

Astros bring 3-game road win streak into game against the Mariners

Houston Astros (63-32, first in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (51-44, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (8-4, 2.66 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (8-6, 3.54 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 135 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -118, Mariners -101; over/under is 7 runs.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Astros Reliever Offers Brutal Comment On The Mariners

The Seattle Mariners came into the second half of the 2022 season red-hot, having won 14 consecutive games to end the first half. But they ran into a bit of buzzsaw when their division rivals, the Houston Astros, came into town. The defending American League champions swept Seattle and padded...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soreness#Athletic
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Considered day-to-day

Rodriguez (wrist) is considered day-to-day, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. Rodriguez was scratched from Friday's lineup shortly before first pitch due to left wrist soreness. The 21-year-old jammed his wrist while sliding back into second base during Sunday's matchup against the Rangers and has been monitored since then. He didn't feel right after receiving treatment and taking batting practice Friday, so he was held out as a precautionary measure. However, manager Scott Servais didn't sound too concerned about Rodriguez's injury following the game.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Nationals' Maikel Franco: Riding pine Monday

Franco isn't starting Monday against the Dodgers. Franco went 1-for-6 with two strikeouts over the two games following the All-Star break, but he'll be held out of the starting nine for a second consecutive matchup Monday. Ehire Adrianza is starting at third base and batting eighth.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Tigers' Eduardo Rodriguez: Ramping back up

Rodriguez (personal) has been in contact with the Tigers recently and has begun to ramp back up, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. Rodriguez left the team due to a personal matter in mid-June and wasn't in touch with the team for several weeks, but the Tigers hope that he'll be able to return to game action sometime in late August. The southpaw will presumably require several weeks to ramp back up following his layoff, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him head out on a minor-league rehab assignment sometime next month.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Can't travel to Toronto

Arenado, who is starting at third base Sunday against the Reds, won't be able to travel with the Cardinals for the two-game series versus the Blue Jays this week due to his vaccination status, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Arenado is 5-for-10 with three doubles and a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Takes seat Monday

Sanchez isn't in the lineup Monday against the Reds, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Most of Sanchez's starts this season have come against right-handed pitchers, and he'll get a breather with southpaw Nick Lodolo on the mound for the Reds on Monday. JJ Bleday is starting in center field while Bryan De La Cruz takes over in left.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Not starting Saturday

Cooper isn't starting Saturday against the Pirates, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cooper started the last five games and went 1-for-20 with a walk and nine strikeouts. Nick Fortes is serving as the designated hitter and batting second Saturday.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Yankees' Shane Greene: Designated for assignment

Greene was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Sunday. Greene had his contract selected by the team Saturday and he pitched one inning, surrendering two runs on a Ramon Urias home run. He will now either return to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, get claimed by another team or be released outright.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: Not in Monday's lineup

Bryant isn't starting Monday against the Brewers. Bryant is getting a breather Monday after he went 4-for-14 with a homer, two doubles, three runs, two RBI, two walks and two strikeouts over the last three games. Yonathan Daza will start in left field and bat second.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Padres' Yu Darvish: Fans nine in ninth win

Darvish (9-4) picked up the win Friday in a 4-1 victory over the Mets, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out nine. The right-hander took a shutout into the seventh inning before New York finally squeezed across a run. Darvish fired 68 of 99 pitches for strikes before exiting and his splitter was particularly effective, generating a 50 percent swinging strike rate on the night. The quality start was his third in a row and 14th in 18 trips to the mound this season, and Darvish will take a 3.28 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 109:23 K:BB through 115.1 innings into his next outing.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' MacKenzie Gore: Departs with trainer

Gore left Monday's game against the Tigers with an unspecified injury, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. Gore was paid a visit by his manager and the team trainer after appearing to be in discomfort, and he would need to exit the contest. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Steven Matz: Dealing with torn MCL

Matz has been diagnosed with a torn left MCL, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Matz landed on the 15-day injured list with a knee issue Sunday and will visit with the team surgeon Monday to determine whether he'll require a procedure to address the issue. Manager Oliver Marmol didn't rule out the possibility of Matz returning to the field this season, but it seems likely that he'll be forced to spend more than the minimum of 15 days on the injured list. Marmol said that the team will be able to use a four-man rotation until early August since Dakota Hudson (neck) seems to be closing in on a return.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Remains sidelined

Yastrzemski (calf) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks. A sore calf prevented Yastrzemski from playing the last two days, and it will keep him out of the starting lineup for a third day in a row.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy