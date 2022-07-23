ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Drives in pair, scores once

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

O'Neill went 1-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored Friday against...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

NBA free agency: Cavaliers make Collin Sexton three-year offer, but he's unlikely to take it, per report

A year ago, Collin Sexton looked like a potential max player. He'd just averaged 24.3 points per game in his third NBA season, and with Evan Mobley inbound, it wasn't hard to imagine him at the front of a Cavaliers renaissance. Instead, he suffered a torn meniscus and missed most of the season. Darius Garland supplanted him as Cleveland's primary ball-handler, and the Cavaliers made it back to the postseason without him.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nationals' Maikel Franco: Riding pine Monday

Franco isn't starting Monday against the Dodgers. Franco went 1-for-6 with two strikeouts over the two games following the All-Star break, but he'll be held out of the starting nine for a second consecutive matchup Monday. Ehire Adrianza is starting at third base and batting eighth.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Takes seat Monday

Sanchez isn't in the lineup Monday against the Reds, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Most of Sanchez's starts this season have come against right-handed pitchers, and he'll get a breather with southpaw Nick Lodolo on the mound for the Reds on Monday. JJ Bleday is starting in center field while Bryan De La Cruz takes over in left.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Tigers' Eduardo Rodriguez: Ramping back up

Rodriguez (personal) has been in contact with the Tigers recently and has begun to ramp back up, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. Rodriguez left the team due to a personal matter in mid-June and wasn't in touch with the team for several weeks, but the Tigers hope that he'll be able to return to game action sometime in late August. The southpaw will presumably require several weeks to ramp back up following his layoff, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him head out on a minor-league rehab assignment sometime next month.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Yankees' Shane Greene: Designated for assignment

Greene was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Sunday. Greene had his contract selected by the team Saturday and he pitched one inning, surrendering two runs on a Ramon Urias home run. He will now either return to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, get claimed by another team or be released outright.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Padres' MacKenzie Gore: Departs with trainer

Gore left Monday's game against the Tigers with an unspecified injury, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports. Gore was paid a visit by his manager and the team trainer after appearing to be in discomfort, and he would need to exit the contest. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Twins' Miguel Sano: Activated from IL

Sano (knee) was activated from the 60-day injured list Monday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sano needed to be activated Monday to avoid an extension of his rehab assignment, and the team made the move official Monday evening. He was batting .093 with a home run, three RBI and one stolen base through 17 games before undergoing surgery in mid-May to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. It's unclear as to the type of role Sano will play on the active roster.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Steven Matz: Dealing with torn MCL

Matz has been diagnosed with a torn left MCL, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Matz landed on the 15-day injured list with a knee issue Sunday and will visit with the team surgeon Monday to determine whether he'll require a procedure to address the issue. Manager Oliver Marmol didn't rule out the possibility of Matz returning to the field this season, but it seems likely that he'll be forced to spend more than the minimum of 15 days on the injured list. Marmol said that the team will be able to use a four-man rotation until early August since Dakota Hudson (neck) seems to be closing in on a return.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Exits with apparent injury

Witt was removed from Sunday's game against the Rays with an apparent injury, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Witt went 1-for-1 with an RBI and was replaced in the field for the top of the second inning for undisclosed reasons. The 22-year-old's departure is presumed to be related to some type of injury, and the Royals should provide an update in the near future.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: Not in Monday's lineup

Bryant isn't starting Monday against the Brewers. Bryant is getting a breather Monday after he went 4-for-14 with a homer, two doubles, three runs, two RBI, two walks and two strikeouts over the last three games. Yonathan Daza will start in left field and bat second.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Twins' Gilberto Celestino: Sent to Triple-A

Celestino was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul on Monday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Celestino has struggled at the dish in July, slashing .143/.217/.190 with a double, two RBI and two walks through 15 games. Miguel Sano (knee) will take his place on the active roster after being activated from the 60-day injured list.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Back from paternity list

Pressly (personal) was activated from the paternity list Sunday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. The 33-year-old moved to the paternity list Thursday but will rejoin the Astros after spending a few days with family following the birth of his daughter. Rafael Montero, Hector Neris and Bryan Abreu each picked up a save in Seattle, but Pressly is back to reclaim the closer role ahead of Sunday's series finale.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Considered day-to-day

Rodriguez (wrist) is considered day-to-day, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. Rodriguez was scratched from Friday's lineup shortly before first pitch due to left wrist soreness. The 21-year-old jammed his wrist while sliding back into second base during Sunday's matchup against the Rangers and has been monitored since then. He didn't feel right after receiving treatment and taking batting practice Friday, so he was held out as a precautionary measure. However, manager Scott Servais didn't sound too concerned about Rodriguez's injury following the game.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Inks five-year deal with Brewers

Ashby signed a five-year, $20.5 million contract with Milwaukee on Saturday that includes incentives and club options for 2028 and 2029. Much like the extension Freddy Peralta signed a couple years ago, this contract will provide Ashby some financial certainty and it presumably has team-friendly terms if Ashby pitches to his potential. The electric southpaw has had some high points and some struggles this season, but he is well rested after the break and is scheduled to start Monday at home against the Rockies.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jorge Soler: To IL with back spasms

Soler was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with lower-back spasms, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports. Mish says that he doesn't think the back injury is a season ender, but it has certainly bothered Soler for good chunks of the year. Soler is hitting .207/.295/.400 with 13 home runs in 72 games, failing to duplicate his strong play in the second half of last season with Atlanta. Luke Williams is starting in left field Saturday and former top pick JJ Bleday joined the big club to take Soler's roster spot.
MIAMI, FL

