Queens, NY

Mets' Tomas Nido: Suffers hand contusion

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Nido left Friday's game against the Padres with a left hand...

ClutchPoints

Mets make another trade with Pirates following Daniel Vogelbach deal

The New York Mets are gearing up for the playoff race with a pair of trades. After first acquiring slugger Daniel Vogelbach from the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Mets are hitting up the Pirates to add another piece. According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network and later confirmed by the team, the Mets acquired 29-year-old catcher […] The post Mets make another trade with Pirates following Daniel Vogelbach deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Daniel Vogelbach Comments On His New Mets Home

The New York Mets welcomed a newcomer over the weekend when first baseman and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach was acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 29-year-old slugger is hitting .229 with 12 home runs, 34 RBI, and a .769 OPS. The Mets picked him up in hopes of adding some...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Where Things Stand for New York Mets Ahead of Trade Deadline

With eight days to go until the August 2 trade deadline, there certainly has been plenty of buzz in the rumor department. For the Mets, they have been doing their due diligence on number of potential targets, as expected, and have shown interest in several names, who could possibly upgrade their club.
MLB
theScore

Mets acquire Michael Perez from Pirates for cash

The New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates completed a trade for the second time in as many days. The Mets acquired catcher Michael Perez from the Pirates for cash considerations, New York announced Saturday. The two clubs also got together for a deal Friday, with Pittsburgh trading designated hitter Daniel...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Start cut short due to injury

Odorizzi left Monday's start against the Athletics due to an undisclosed injury. He allowed six runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out two over five innings prior to his departure. Odorizzi was visited by the team trainer twice over the course of his start, and he was...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado: Can't travel to Toronto

Arenado, who is starting at third base Sunday against the Reds, won't be able to travel with the Cardinals for the two-game series versus the Blue Jays this week due to his vaccination status, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Arenado is 5-for-10 with three doubles and a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Takes seat Monday

Sanchez isn't in the lineup Monday against the Reds, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Most of Sanchez's starts this season have come against right-handed pitchers, and he'll get a breather with southpaw Nick Lodolo on the mound for the Reds on Monday. JJ Bleday is starting in center field while Bryan De La Cruz takes over in left.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Nationals' Maikel Franco: Riding pine Monday

Franco isn't starting Monday against the Dodgers. Franco went 1-for-6 with two strikeouts over the two games following the All-Star break, but he'll be held out of the starting nine for a second consecutive matchup Monday. Ehire Adrianza is starting at third base and batting eighth.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Padres' Yu Darvish: Fans nine in ninth win

Darvish (9-4) picked up the win Friday in a 4-1 victory over the Mets, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out nine. The right-hander took a shutout into the seventh inning before New York finally squeezed across a run. Darvish fired 68 of 99 pitches for strikes before exiting and his splitter was particularly effective, generating a 50 percent swinging strike rate on the night. The quality start was his third in a row and 14th in 18 trips to the mound this season, and Darvish will take a 3.28 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 109:23 K:BB through 115.1 innings into his next outing.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Shane Greene: Designated for assignment

Greene was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Sunday. Greene had his contract selected by the team Saturday and he pitched one inning, surrendering two runs on a Ramon Urias home run. He will now either return to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, get claimed by another team or be released outright.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Considered day-to-day

Rodriguez (wrist) is considered day-to-day, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. Rodriguez was scratched from Friday's lineup shortly before first pitch due to left wrist soreness. The 21-year-old jammed his wrist while sliding back into second base during Sunday's matchup against the Rangers and has been monitored since then. He didn't feel right after receiving treatment and taking batting practice Friday, so he was held out as a precautionary measure. However, manager Scott Servais didn't sound too concerned about Rodriguez's injury following the game.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Twins' Miguel Sano: Activated from IL

Sano (knee) was activated from the 60-day injured list Monday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sano needed to be activated Monday to avoid an extension of his rehab assignment, and the team made the move official Monday evening. He was batting .093 with a home run, three RBI and one stolen base through 17 games before undergoing surgery in mid-May to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. It's unclear as to the type of role Sano will play on the active roster.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Giants' LaMonte Wade: Remains on bench against southpaw

Wade isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Wade is sitting for a second consecutive game since the Giants are facing left-hander Julio Urias on Saturday. Darin Ruf is serving as the designated hitter while Luis Gonzalez starts in right field.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jorge Soler: To IL with back spasms

Soler was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with lower-back spasms, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports. Mish says that he doesn't think the back injury is a season ender, but it has certainly bothered Soler for good chunks of the year. Soler is hitting .207/.295/.400 with 13 home runs in 72 games, failing to duplicate his strong play in the second half of last season with Atlanta. Luke Williams is starting in left field Saturday and former top pick JJ Bleday joined the big club to take Soler's roster spot.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Twins' Gilberto Celestino: Sent to Triple-A

Celestino was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul on Monday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Celestino has struggled at the dish in July, slashing .143/.217/.190 with a double, two RBI and two walks through 15 games. Miguel Sano (knee) will take his place on the active roster after being activated from the 60-day injured list.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Inks five-year deal with Brewers

Ashby signed a five-year, $20.5 million contract with Milwaukee on Saturday that includes incentives and club options for 2028 and 2029. Much like the extension Freddy Peralta signed a couple years ago, this contract will provide Ashby some financial certainty and it presumably has team-friendly terms if Ashby pitches to his potential. The electric southpaw has had some high points and some struggles this season, but he is well rested after the break and is scheduled to start Monday at home against the Rockies.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Steven Matz: Dealing with torn MCL

Matz has been diagnosed with a torn left MCL, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Matz landed on the 15-day injured list with a knee issue Sunday and will visit with the team surgeon Monday to determine whether he'll require a procedure to address the issue. Manager Oliver Marmol didn't rule out the possibility of Matz returning to the field this season, but it seems likely that he'll be forced to spend more than the minimum of 15 days on the injured list. Marmol said that the team will be able to use a four-man rotation until early August since Dakota Hudson (neck) seems to be closing in on a return.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

