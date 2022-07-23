ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Is the labor market really as good as the administration says?

By Rachel Greszler Guest Columnist
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15gvgs_0gpotExP00

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Between out-of-control inflation, ongoing supply-chain struggles, the crisis at the southern border, foreign policy concerns, exploding energy prices, rising crime and a high likelihood that the country is either already or soon will be experiencing stagflation (an inflationary recession), it’s no wonder that Democrats and the Biden administration are talking up the strong labor market.

A recent tweet on the Democrats’ official Twitter page stated, “Under @JoeBiden, the private sector has recovered all of the jobs lost during the pandemic—and added jobs on top of that.”

For starters, that statement is only half true, at best.

According to the official jobs numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, private-sector jobs are up by about 140,000 since the low in April 2020, but only four in 10 of those job gains occurred on the Biden administration’s watch, while six in 10 were recovered during the Trump administration.

But that’s just private-sector jobs. There are 755,000 fewer people employed today than at the start of the pandemic, despite a 4.2 million increase in the population of people ages 16 and older.

If the employment-to-population ratio were the same as it was prior to the pandemic, in February 2020, 3.3 million more people would be working today. Moreover, economists estimate that a decline in the desired hours of work has roughly doubled the magnitude of the labor force decline.

While the labor market appears to be going well by some metrics, that’s not the whole story.

Metrics like a nearly half-century low unemployment rate, high nominal wage gains and 11.3 million job openings that equal two jobs available for every unemployed person didn’t arise naturally. Rather, they were artificially induced through bad government policies that have included a lot of unintended consequences.

Most significantly, 18 months’ worth of bonus unemployment benefits that paid most people more to stay on the sidelines than to work caused millions of people to leave the labor market. Meanwhile, Washington stimulated consumer and business demand for goods and services by flooding the economy with trillions of dollars in so-called COVID-19 relief — about half of which was money printed by the Federal Reserve.

The unprecedented labor shortage has caused huge struggles for employers, and all sorts of problems for ordinary Americans, including canceled flights, unopened community pools, delayed deliveries, over-crowded emergency rooms and reduced public safety.

Too few workers is also adding to the inflationary cycle.

When employers have to compete for workers, they have to increase their compensation. According to the National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB) survey, 48 percent of owners reported increasing compensation in June and 28 percent said they plan to increase compensation over the next three months.

But paying workers more to do the exact same thing requires hiking prices, and as the NFIB report states, “These rising labor costs will be passed on to consumers through higher selling prices, which are being raised at a record pace,” with 69 percent of employers reporting increased prices in June.

Yet, despite a $3,100 increase in the average full-time worker’s paycheck over the past year, inflation has eaten away $5,300 of value, leaving him $2,200 poorer.

And the future isn’t looking good. Small business owners’ expectations for better business conditions reached an all-time low in June, owing to “inflation and worker shortages,” along with “policy talks that [have] shifted to tax increases and more regulations.”

Government policies to spend more, tax more, regulate more and produce less will only make labor shortages and inflation worse.

If lawmakers want to be able to tout metrics like increased labor force participation and real rising wages, they should start by removing the government-imposed barriers they’ve created for work and productivity.

Rachel Greszler is a senior research fellow at The Heritage Foundation’s Grover M. Hermann Center for the Federal Budget.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Mitch McConnell says the labor shortage will be solved when people run out of stimulus money because Americans are 'flush for the moment'

Some drivers of labor shortages might be a lack of childcare, or workers wanting better-paying work.Mitch McConnell says that labor shortages will end when workers run out of stimulus savings. For over a year, lawmakers and businesses have been bemoaning how they can't find workers. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell...
PADUCAH, KY
Vice

Every American Should Get 'Inflation Relief' Money

On Sunday, California lawmakers inched closer to a budget deal that would issue direct payments to California residents making less than $250,000—a plan being pitched as inflation relief. For the past few months, inflation driven by the pandemic, supply chain crises, and the war in Ukraine has pushed food and gas prices to new heights, and the payments aim to mitigate some of that pain.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Americans filing jobless claims at highest level in 8 months

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits last week rose to the highest level in more than eight months, indicating the hot labor market may be weakening. Applications for jobless aid for the week ending July 16 rose by 7,000 to 251,000, up from the previous week's 244,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. That's the most since mid-November last year.First-time applications generally reflect layoffs. As the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to cool inflation, it will likely destabilize a historically tight labor market. "The Fed's rate hikes — aimed at not only lowering inflation but also rebalancing supply...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Labor Market#Labor Force#Federal Budget#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Democrats
Investigate Midwest

Her foot was crushed on the job. When she asked to be compensated for lost wages, ‘they said no.’

In 2019, at a vegetable packing warehouse in western Michigan, a forklift crushed Maria’s right foot. A single mother who is undocumented, she requested workers compensation for the wages she would have earned if not for her injury, but she was denied, she said. Needing the money, she returned to the job several months after surgery repaired her foot.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fortune

The layoffs at Tesla show that white-collar workers are screwed, predicts hedge funder famous from ‘The Big Short’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Michael Burry said on Tuesday that the U.S. labor market is about to be sliced in half, with blue-collar workers remaining a sought-after commodity, while white-collar workers see job losses and falling wages. In other words, the good times are ending for office workers.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Burned by the Housing Market, Americans Are Moving to Europe

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
24/7 Wall St.

10 Things Americans Need to Fear About Inflation

Inflation has started to cripple the U.S. economy. Consumer prices, as measured by the consumer price index, were 9.1% higher this June compared to the same time last year. This rate of inflation is a four-decade high. The prices of many essential items have risen by double digits. The items that increased the most in […]
BUSINESS
Fortune

Poor Americans have just 6 months before their savings run out, top economist Mark Zandi says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Inflation is starting to chip away at Americans’ historic pandemic-era savings, and economists warn that some households are set to be harder hit than others. It’s no surprise who’s hurting the most: the poor. What may be a surprise is just how little time they have.
BUSINESS
Cadrene Heslop

Americans Struggling To Pay Bills

Experts are questioning the state of the American economy. Some financial analysts wonder if the US economy is already in a recession. The debate is among investors, economists, politicians, and central bankers. (source)
MarketRealist

Lumber Prices Warned About Inflation — Key Indicators to Watch

The inflation in the U.S. has been rising since 2021. Not everyone was prepared for this rise in the price level. As inflation isn't showing any signs of backing down with the inflation print for June coming in at 9.1 percent, a fresh 41-year high, economists and investors are looking to future signs. Another thing that many people are wondering is, could we have been warned about inflation in advance? For example, did higher lumber prices warn of inflation?
BUSINESS
CBS News

More American workers are taking on second jobs as inflation rages

With U.S. inflation racing ahead worker wages, a growing number of Americans are taking on second jobs to make ends meet. Many people have already reined in spending where they can, while others have tapped their pandemic savings to cover the rising cost of food, gas, rent and other necessities. Yet the highest inflation in 40 years is weighing heavily on millions of households. Three-quarters of middle-income Americans say they don't earn enough to pay for the cost of living, according to a recent survey.
ROCKFORD, IL
Times Leader

Times Leader

12K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy