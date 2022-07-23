ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘John Wick’ Trailer: Keanu Reeves Back in Action for Fourth Film Installment

By Lexy Perez
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MpAlZ_0gpot6yq00

John Wick is back in action once again.

A teaser trailer for the fourth installment in the film franchise, John Wick , was shared during a Comic-Con panel on Friday, teasing the epic fight sequences to come.

In the trailer for the Lionsgate film, Reeves’ Wick is first seen punching a roped pole as the formerly retired hitman is overheard being asked, “Have you given any thought to where this ends?” and told, “No one, not even you, can kill everyone.”

Throughout the trailer, Reeves’ Wick can be seen confronting varied bad guys and utilizing different weapons, including nunchucks. Laurence Fishburne’s Bowery King later asks, “You ready, John?” to which Reeves’ Wick simply says, “Yeah.”

A glimpse of the film was first teased at CinemaCon earlier this year. Reeves and director Chad Stahelski told The Hollywood Reporter that one of their goals for the fourth film was to “keep finding new and interesting ways to have John Wick suffer.”

“That’s where the action comes from. Figure out how to make him suffer, and then design backward,” Stahelski said at the time.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum become the highest grossing film in the action series after just 10 days of release. The film grossed $181 million at the global box office , surpassing John Wick: Chapter 2 ‘s $171.5 million and the original John Wick, which ended its 2014 run with $88.7 million worldwide.

As for whether the fourth film would be the last John Wick film, Reeves said at the time, “We just attack one at a time,” while Stahelski added: “We do it chapter by chapter. Just like an author; write the chapter, scratch head, write next chapter.”

John Wick releases on March 24, 2023.

Comments / 5

Carmen
2d ago

Keanu Is just great in that role,no one else could act it the way he does, looking forward to seeing it.

Reply
3
Outsider.com

Keanu Reeves Reveals ‘Dream’ Role He Hopes to Possibly Play ‘Down the Road’

Before audiences knew him as “The One” in The Matrix, or the undercover surfer cop in Point Break, Keanu Reeves held the job of a news correspondent on the Going Great television program. From there, he acted in stage productions for Romeo and Juliet, starred in Brad Fraser’s Wolfboy, and even performed in commercials for Coca-Cola. Add that with his recent appearance in the hit video game Cyberpunk, and there isn’t a character Reeves hasn’t played. Well, there might be one, and if given the chance, the actor admitted he’d be more than willing to jump at the character.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
Motorious

Motorcycle Monday: Keanu Reeves’ Accidents

If you’re going to ride, you’re going to crash eventually…. Everyone knows Keanu Reeves is a rarity in Hollywood since he regularly rides his motorcycles, among other attributes. Sadly, the more you ride the more likely you are to get in an accident, and the movie star has seen his fair share of those, once even joking he was working just to pay his lofty motorcycle insurance. Despite his brushes or rather collisions with bodily pain, the man still rides because it’s in his blood. Sure, the normies won’t get it, but other enthusiasts do.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Cinemablend

The Walking Dead Finally Revealed How Andrew Lincoln And Danai Gurira Will Return As Rick And Michonne (And It Won't Be In Theaters)

After nearly four years years of The Walking Dead fans suffering from a Rick Grimes drought, with Andrew Lincoln having exited the flagship series back in mid-Season 9, AMC and franchise overlord Scott Gimple have finally given everyone a confirmed reason to celebrate. Lincoln is confirmed to be reuniting with Danai Gurira's also-missed badass Michonne for a brand new project that won't be a series of features as was originally planned. Rather, they're getting their own TV spinoff!
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Evans Calls Captain America Return "Upsetting" Now With Anthony Mackie in the Role

Chris Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear for the past few weeks, and some people were able to sneak in a few Marvel Studios-related questions. But the most important question would have to be if the actor would reprise his Captain Americarole in a future project. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".
MOVIES
SlashGear

Here's What Makes John Wick's 1969 Mustang So Special

There are action movies released every year, but most of them don't gain as extensive of a fanbase as the "John Wick" series. The first film debuted in 2014, and at the time of writing, there have been three movies made overall with a fourth installment planned for 2023 (via Deadline). There's a lot to like about the movies, but for auto enthusiasts, one of the most significant selling points is the title character's car.
ENTERTAINMENT
