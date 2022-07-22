Sarpy County woman changes plea in murder case

OMAHA, Neb. — The 26-year-old man accused of shooting three people outside of an Omaha bar in June appeared in Douglas County court on Monday. Raushod Johnson is charged with three counts of second-degree felony assault and three counts of use of a deadly weapon. A judge sent Johnson's...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning on Tuesday about a jury duty scam in the area. DCSO said in a news release that deputies received two calls about someone claiming to be a captain with the Sheriff’s Office and asking for payment for missing jury duty.
OMAHA, Neb.-The Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Merrill Johnston, 38, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha, Nebraska, for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Chief United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. sentenced Johnston to 14 years imprisonment. There...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported an employee at the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility was seriously injured after an assault Monday. The staff member went to a hospital and officials determined they have a serious injury. According to the release, the inmate punched the employee...
MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - A western Iowa woman pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree theft for stealing money from a memorial account for her Manchester husband’s son. A criminal complaint says Tanya Coret, 36, of Mondamin, Iowa, made multiple withdrawals from the account from March to the end of April that totaled about $21,379.62.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With a week of blistering heat in the rearview and another on the way, the Omaha Police Department shows how they keep their police K9s safe from the boiling temperatures. “As a K9 handler, our number one priority is the safety of our dog, I mean...
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports two arrests. David Glen Combs, 24, of Council Bluffs, was arrested July 21st on a warrant for Failure to Appear on the charges of OWI 1st and Driving While Barred. Bond was set at $5,000. Gage Burman Kephart, 23, of Plattsmouth,...
The question at the center of an investigation into the killings of three family members — including a 6-year-old girl — at an eastern Iowa state park campground is: Why?. It’s a question that, so far, investigators haven’t been able to answer as they look for any connection between the family and the suspected shooter. They have uncovered little to establish a motive, noting they have not turned up any connection between Anthony Sherwin and those investors say he killed.
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that has left one pedestrian dead. On Tuesday at 01:13 am, officers were called to the area of 23rd & G Streets for a person down. Police have identified the victim as 50-year-old Manuel Reynoso-Gutierrez. According to police,...
BENNET, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested the driver of a stolen vehicle on Monday. NSP was notified on Monday by the Lebanon, Missouri Police Department that they were tracking a stolen vehicle that had traveled into Nebraska. According to NSP, a trooper was able to locate the...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A semi-trailer truck tipped over shutting down I-29 in Council Bluffs for about an hour early Tuesday morning. It happened around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of 9th Avenue. This is right in the middle of the frontage road that detours around a massive construction...
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard indicates the local death toll...
Omaha Police say officers went to the area of 30th and Larimore Avenue Monday evening on a report of an overdose. Upon arrival, they say Omaha Fire paramedics were administering Narcan to a female party, who had been located down in the living room. The paramedics then began CPR, and...
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said it arrested a 22-year-old man in connection to a murder at Branched Oak Lake. LCSO believes Taban Rik, 22, shot and killed 42-year-old Benjamin Case at the lake last Tuesday. Chief Deputy Ben Houchin tells KETV NewsWatch 7 Rik was...
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is recounting the terror at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Felicia Coe was camping at the park last week with her boyfriend and his 16- and 11-year-old sons. She says Friday was supposed to be a beautiful day exploring caves and nature before it took a turn for the worst.
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people died Monday night from a drug overdose, according to Omaha police. Around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence near North 30th Street and Larimore Avenue for a report of an overdose, according to law enforcement. A responding officer administered naloxone to a woman...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A boater at Branched Oak Lake found a body floating in the water Sunday evening, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Terry Wagner said that campers found an unattended boat drifting near the shore on Saturday. The campers believed the boat had...
Douglas County (KPTM) — Two kids and an adult were critically injured in a boating accident on Newport Lake, according to a press release from Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO). A little after 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 25, DCSO, Bennington and Omaha Fire Departments came to the scene...
