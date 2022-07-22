ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarpy County, NE

Sarpy County woman changes plea in murder case

WOWT
 4 days ago

WOWT

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office warns of jury duty scam

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning on Tuesday about a jury duty scam in the area. DCSO said in a news release that deputies received two calls about someone claiming to be a captain with the Sheriff’s Office and asking for payment for missing jury duty.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Nebraska youth corrections employee seriously injured after assault

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported an employee at the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility was seriously injured after an assault Monday. The staff member went to a hospital and officials determined they have a serious injury. According to the release, the inmate punched the employee...
NEBRASKA STATE
Sarpy County, NE
Iowa State
La Vista, NE
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Sarpy County, NE
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports two arrests. David Glen Combs, 24, of Council Bluffs, was arrested July 21st on a warrant for Failure to Appear on the charges of OWI 1st and Driving While Barred. Bond was set at $5,000. Gage Burman Kephart, 23, of Plattsmouth,...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
KMTV 3 News Now

Suspected gunman's motive in Iowa park killings remains a mystery

The question at the center of an investigation into the killings of three family members — including a 6-year-old girl — at an eastern Iowa state park campground is: Why?. It’s a question that, so far, investigators haven’t been able to answer as they look for any connection between the family and the suspected shooter. They have uncovered little to establish a motive, noting they have not turned up any connection between Anthony Sherwin and those investors say he killed.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

State trooper arrests driver of stolen vehicle near Bennet

BENNET, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested the driver of a stolen vehicle on Monday. NSP was notified on Monday by the Lebanon, Missouri Police Department that they were tracking a stolen vehicle that had traveled into Nebraska. According to NSP, a trooper was able to locate the...
BENNET, NE
WOWT

Monday July 25 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 776 cases

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard indicates the local death toll...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
iheart.com

Police Investigate Two Omaha Overdose Deaths

Omaha Police say officers went to the area of 30th and Larimore Avenue Monday evening on a report of an overdose. Upon arrival, they say Omaha Fire paramedics were administering Narcan to a female party, who had been located down in the living room. The paramedics then began CPR, and...
OMAHA, NE
WHO 13

Why did Nebraska man target Iowa family in campground killings?

The question at the center of an investigation into the killings of three family members — including a 6-year-old girl — at an eastern Iowa state park campground is: Why? It’s a question that, so far, investigators haven’t been able to answer as they look for any connection between the family and the suspected shooter. They have […]
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Omaha mayor presents 2023 budget

There's a lot of information to digest in the budget. Overall, the city budget in 2023 would grow by 3.9%. The murder of an Iowa state trooper last year was brought before a U.S. Senate committee Tuesday in an emotional ceremony. One tuber in critical condition, one serious after Bennington...
OMAHA, NE

