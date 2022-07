The event, canceled for the past two years due to the pandemic, celebrates music and the arts and supports Richmond Public Schools in the East End. Organizers of the RVA East End Festival have announced that the fifth celebration of music and the arts supporting Richmond Public Schools in the East End is scheduled for Saturday, September 24th, from noon until 9:00 pm at Henry Marsh Elementary School, 813 N. 28th St. in Richmond. The festival has been on hiatus for two years due to the pandemic.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 11 HOURS AGO