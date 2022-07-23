San Diego 4, N.Y. Mets 1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Adam Oller sat at his locker a nervous wreck as he watched the stressful final few outs on a corner clubhouse TV, elbows on knees and knees bouncing into the air. Lou Trivino eventually finished it, and Oller finally had his first major league win, more than four months in the making. “I’m glad it’s over,” the 27-year-old said of the weight off his shoulders, the sheer relief, special game ball ready to be sent to mom. Tony Kemp homered and hit a two-run double, Skye Bolt added a two-run shot, and the Oakland Athletics held off the red-hot Houston Astros 7-5 on Monday night then celebrated Oller afterward with a beer shower.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Juan Soto’s RBI triple capped a four-run fifth inning and the lowly Washington Nationals defeated the NL West-leading Dodgers 4-1 on Monday night, snapping Los Angeles’ 11-game home winning streak. The Nationals (33-65) brought the worst record in the majors into Dodger Stadium,...
PHOENIX (AP) — The Kelly-Kelly battery made sure the Arizona Diamondbacks kept up their run of good baseball. Merrill Kelly threw eight innings of three-hit ball, catcher Carson Kelly added a pair of doubles and the Diamondbacks beat the skidding San Francisco Giants 7-0 on Monday night. Arizona has won three of four since the All-Star break, playing arguably its best chunk of games all season. “Just a really good, clean game,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “I just want to emphasize that when we do things right, it looks very good. I want us to keep working hard every single day so we have more days like this.
Comments / 0