Two of the WNBA’s biggest superstars squared off Sunday as the Chicago Sky took on the New York Liberty in a matchup that pitted Candace Parker up against Sabrina Ionescu. Among those in the audience for Saturday’s showdown was the Bryant clan, with Vanessa and Co. seated courtside for the WNBA game at the Barclays Center. After some late heroics from Ionescu buried Parker and the Sky, Bryant and the two stars linked up for some heartwarming family fun.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO