M’s Julio Rodríguez scratched vs Astros with sore left wrist
By Sara Tieman
wgnradio.com
3 days ago
SEATTLE (AP)Rookie sensation Julio Rodriguez was a last-minute scratch from the Seattle Mariners’ lineup Friday night before a 5-2 loss to the Houston Astros with left wrist soreness. Seattle manager Scott Servais said Rodriguez jammed his wrist...
SEATTLE (AP) — The Houston Astros ended the Seattle Mariners’ winning streak at 14 games, with Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez homering in a 5-2 victory Friday night. Seattle scratched breakout rookie Julio Rodríguez from the lineup moments before first pitch with left wrist soreness, then lost their first game since July 1. The club was one win shy of matching the 2001 Mariners for the longest winning streak in franchise history. Houston stretched its AL West advantage over second-place Seattle to 11 games. “The crowd was into it,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “They were trying to urge them on for No. 15. But I’m just glad that we held on and won the game.”
SEATTLE (AP) — Justin Verlander became the major leagues’ first 13-game winner, striking out nine and topping 99 mph in his final inning to lead the Houston Astros over the Seattle Mariners 3-1 on Saturday. Verlander (13-3) allowed four hits in seven innings to win his fifth straight...
Houston Astros (63-32, first in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (51-44, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (8-4, 2.66 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (8-6, 3.54 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 135 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -118, Mariners -101; over/under is 7 runs.
SEATTLE (AP) — Ty France launched his 13th home run as part of a three-hit night, Cal Raleigh added an RBI single and the Seattle Mariners rebounded from a rough weekend with a 4-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Monday. Erik Swanson escaped a ninth-inning jam and Seattle won for the 15th time in 18 games, a stretch of success interrupted over the weekend when the Mariners were swept at home by AL West-leading Houston following a 14-game winning streak. But Texas was a welcome visitor as the Mariners won their sixth straight over the Rangers and improved...
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Adam Oller sat at his locker a nervous wreck as he watched the stressful final few outs on a corner clubhouse TV, elbows on knees and knees bouncing into the air. Lou Trivino eventually finished it, and Oller finally had his first major league win, more than four months in the making. “I’m glad it’s over,” the 27-year-old said of the weight off his shoulders, the sheer relief, special game ball ready to be sent to mom. Tony Kemp homered and hit a two-run double, Skye Bolt added a two-run shot, and the Oakland Athletics held off the red-hot Houston Astros 7-5 on Monday night then celebrated Oller afterward with a beer shower.
Julio Rodriguez has been inactive with an injury. The Seattle Mariners’ rookie All-Star injured his left wrist attempting a steal of second base against the Texas Rangers last week. Fortunately for the Mariners, the 21-year-old phenom may not be missing a big chunk of time. According to Corey Brock...
The Seattle Mariners did not include Luis Torrens in their lineup for Monday's game against the Texas Rangers. Torrens will take the night off while Cal Raleigh takes over at catcher and bats fifth against the Rangers. Our models project Torrens to make 86 more plate appearances this season, with...
SEATTLE (AP) — Jose Altuve and Jeremy Peña hit back-to-back home runs off Robbie Ray to begin the game, and the Houston Astros roughed up the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner in an 8-5 victory over the Seattle Mariners that completed a three-game sweep Sunday. Martín Maldonado had three RBIs from the No. 9 spot in the lineup and All-Star lefty Framber Valdez (9-4) took a shutout into the seventh inning for the Astros, who won their fifth straight and increased their AL West lead to 13 games over second-place Seattle. The Mariners had won 14 in a row before Houston arrived, but were stopped cold by the defending AL champions coming out of the All-Star break. “We played good ball,” Houston manager Dusty Baker said. “We held on a couple games, but our bullpen came through. Guys were operating on fumes, but they found some energy to win the game.”
