ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

FAMU lands former four-star Pitt running back

By Symone Stanley
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VmvCj_0gpoqbAd00
2022 Football

FAMU has landed a commitment from former four-star Pitt Panthers running back AJ Davis.

AJ Davis entered the transfer portal in October 2021 after four seasons in Pittsburgh. He ended up committing to James Maddison University a month later. He did not see the field much with the JMU Dukes. It was announced that he was re-entering the transfer portal in early July 2022 and Davis committed to FAMU a few weeks later.

The FAMU Rattlers rushed for over 1900 yards last season which ranked third in the SWAC. The teams is adding some more talent to an already explosive and dynamic running game.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt’s Tim O’Toole Shows Interest in Penn Hills Prospect Daemarr Kelly

Over the past few months, the Pitt hoops staff has been out on the road recruiting players from all over the country. However, when on the road, one of the prospects that caught the eye of Pitt Associate HC Tim O’Toole was from the Pittsburgh area. Shortly after the third session of the Nike EYBL circuit in Louisville this summer, O’Toole reached out to Penn Hills’ 6-foot-5 guard/wing Daemarr Kelly.
PITTSBURGH, PA
seehafernews.com

Badgers Basketball Offers Scholarship To PF From Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

The Badgers basketball program has offered a scholarship to a power forward prospect from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. 6’ 9”, 200-pound Royce Parham is rated the number-11 player at his position in the country and the number-three prospect from his home state. He would be a member of the recruiting...
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Bill Neal: Remember the time?

Note: It goes without saying that most, if not all of you, have had the Pittsburgh Courier play some part in your life. For those who returned home for the celebration or just lost contact, please be advised this space is reserved for a weekly update on regional and national sports updates via a “10 second” countdown to the symbolic end of the game. That being said—Let The Games Begin.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Home, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
College Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Latrobe ringing in season with new coach, different outlook

Ron Prady has not shown his players the bling. The bulky, diamond-studded championship ring he earned as an assistant at Penn-Trafford last season hasn’t been passed around the locker room or tried on by any players at Latrobe, where Prady is a first-year head coach. It’s not Prady’s style...
LATROBE, PA
27 First News

Stephany A. Rodgers, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephany A. Rodgers, 31 Youngstown, was born February 15, 1991, in Youngstown, Ohio to Tamika Haywood and Steven Haywood. Stephany attended Youngstown City Schools. She was employed at several different fast food restaurants including McDonald’s. Stephany loved to spend time with her children, family...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Famu#American Football#College Football#Light On College S#James Maddison University#Swac
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: More severe weather possible north of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another round of severe weather is possible for residents north of Pittsburgh.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosALERT: Scattered strong to severe storms possible later tonight especially along and north of I-80 with damaging winds, hail, and an isolated tornado possible. AWARE: Rain & thunderstorms early Monday (mainly south), then a break in the heat.We're under a First Alert banner tonight as we have a severe thunderstorm watch in effect through 10 pm for counties north and northeast of Pittsburgh. The biggest threat for storms tonight is closer to and north of I-80 with an 'enhanced'...
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

Salem Cynthia Comiske and Sawyer Scottlynn Comiske

Salem Cynthia Comiske and Sawyer Scottlynn Comiske were born suddenly late in the evening on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Seneca, PA at UPMC Northwest via emergency c-section at only 25 weeks into the pregnancy. The twins were both transported to Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh shortly after to be placed...
SENECA, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh's top concerts: July 25-31

AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival. Fri., July 29 and Sat., July 30. People’s Natural Gas Park. 90 Johns St., Johnstown. $25-75. floodcitymusic.com. Take a little venture out of the city, and you’ll be rewarded with a two-day, three-stage music festival featuring local and national American roots acts. Born from a large street fair, the festival’s roots were planted in 1989, slowly growing in size and music diversity as the years progressed.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
nextpittsburgh.com

Hollywood of Appalachia? Carrie Furnace gets $7.6 million for movie studio

Just last week, hometown hero Billy Porter’s made-in-Pittsburgh directorial debut, the coming-of-age romantic comedy “Anything’s Possible” hit Amazon Prime — but it’s far from the region’s only connection to Hollywood. The Pittsburgh Film Office estimates that Western Pennsylvania saw about $330 million in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Kaufmann Center reopens in the Hill District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The newly renovated Kaufmann Center was officially unveiled in the Hill District.It includes a new, significant, 2,700-square-foot addition.ACH Clear Pathways has worked on the $4 million project since November 2019. It enlarges the community center and makes it an artistic hub for the Hill District.The center will be home to after-school sessions and a creative arts summer camp."These spaces are what we need. Because as a working parent in the summer, I need somewhere where people are going to nurture my kids, who are going to understand my kids' circumstances, and they're going to expose some positivity," said Jake Wheatley.The Kaufmann Center renovation also includes the Elsie Hillman Auditorium, which can seat nearly 350 people.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Giant Eagle closes Shadyside location for redevelopment plans

PITTSBURGH — A Giant Eagle location in Shadyside is now closed. The store on Shakespeare Street officially shut down at 6 p.m. Saturday. The closure allows a realtor to move forward with redevelopment plans for the plaza. The pharmacy will operate in a temporary location in the Village of...
SHADYSIDE, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Morning storm passes, but more rain on the way for Pittsburgh region

After a severe thunderstorm warning passed on Sunday morning, the National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for additional storms that could reach the region later in the day. NWS officials said the risk remains for additional severe storms Sunday afternoon and evening, with damaging wind being the main...
PITTSBURGH, PA
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy