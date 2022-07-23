ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Triple Twist’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Arizona Lottery’s “Triple Twist” game were:

02-04-08-13-29-39

(two, four, eight, thirteen, twenty-nine, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $955,000

