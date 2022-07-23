Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

Two Connecticut residents claimed lottery prizes valued at about $50,000. Fairfield County resident Louis Pulitano, of Stratford, won a $50,000 prize from a Money Match Multiplier ticket purchased at Krauszer's Food Store, located at 911 Campbell Ave. in West Haven, Connecticut Lottery announced. CT Lottery then announced that Zachary Renaldi,...
Two lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $446,976 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Saturday, July 23, drawing. Each ticket is worth $223,488. The winning numbers were: 01, 05, 12, 14, and 19 and the XTRA number was: 02. The retailer will receive a bonus check for...
A $2 million Powerball was sold to a Connecticut resident during Saturday's drawing. The Powerball ticket was purchased at the Shell station on Waterbury Road in Prospect. The winning ticket correctly matched the winning numbers of 3-18-23-32-57 but failed to get the Powerball number of 21. Additionally, the ticket had a Power Play of 2x.
(WFSB) – The search for Connecticut’s favorite ice cream continues. We started with a top 20 list, now we need your help getting it down to the top 10!. Each week we’ll have head-to-head battles. This week it’s between Wentworth Homemade Ice Cream in Hamden and Les’...
(WTNH) – You might struggle to find a Connecticut company that impacts more people around the world than the one you’ll learn about today. Otis Worldwide, commonly called Otis Elevator, is headquartered in Farmington and moves a staggering amount of people every day in its products, which include elevators, escalators, and conveyor belts like you see at airports.
HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) – Hartford’s Main Street was home to another shooting, marking the second such incident in 18 hours. Hartford police said they responded to a ShotSpotter activation at around 2:27 a.m. at 3229 Main Street. Police said they found evidence of gunfire upon arrival. A call to dispatch from a nearby hospital informed […]
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford Police responded to a shots fired call that left a man with multiple gunshots wounds, officials said. Upon arrival at 345 Main St. at around 9 a.m., police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside. He was immediately transported to a nearby hospital where he is now in […]
Everywhere you turn in the state of Connecticut there is always something with a story behind it and the Tory Den at Tunxis Trail in the Burlington area definitely has a story behind it. I don't know a lot about the Revolutionary War, so this was a nice opportunity to...
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police were called to a shooting on Sunday night that led to two men being hospitalized. Just before midnight on Sunday, Hartford officers said they responded to Seyms Street on a ShotSpotter notification. There, they found a man in his 30s suffering from gunshot wounds. He was conscious, said police, […]
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The trial for a commercial truck driver charged with causing the deaths in 2019 of seven members of a Marine motorcycle club will open Tuesday, more than three years after the crash in northern New Hampshire. Jurors visited the crash scene Monday and traced Volodymyr Zhukovskyy’s route from an auto dealership in Gorham along U.S. Route 2 to the crash site in Randolph, about 10 miles away. Opening statements are expected Tuesday in the trial, which is being held in state superior court in Lancaster. The motorcyclists who died June 21, 2019, were from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island and ranged in age from 42 to 62. They were part of a larger group that had just left a motel along the highway and were headed to an American Legion Post in Gorham to set up for an annual meeting. They were traveling east when they collided with the westbound truck, which was towing an empty flatbed trailer.
After a record-tying day of heat in Connecticut, storms will move in Monday to break the week-long heat wave. The record high at Windsor Locks was 96 degrees, which we tied Sunday afternoon. Higher humidity will work into the state out ahead of a cold front. We have a much...
Conn. (WFSB) - Several Connecticut state parks closed on Sunday. According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), ten state parks closed because their parking lots reached capacity. These high temperatures make people either stay inside in the AC or head outside. People Channel 3 spoke with say...
Effective: 2022-07-25 13:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fairfield; Hartford; Litchfield; Middlesex; New Haven; New London; Tolland; Windham SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 502 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS CT . CONNECTICUT COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE FAIRFIELD HARTFORD LITCHFIELD MIDDLESEX NEW HAVEN NEW LONDON TOLLAND WINDHAM
Newington is the most supernatural city in Connecticut, according to a recent study. GreatLakesStakes.com shared raw data collected in a study to determine the most supernatural cities in each U.S. state. Newington was ranked as the most supernatural city in the Bay State with 50 reported total sightings, including one...
Naomi Graham reads aloud to the kids. Al Larriva-Latt Photos. Nimat Osmanu’s tiny hands grasped a handful of pink and purple beads, threading them onto a plastic armband. The New Haven author and educator Stacy Graham stood over her, helping Nimat clasp the completed bracelet onto her wrist. To Graham’s right and left, seven other kids beaded bracelets and colored in a black-and-white drawing.
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury Police issued a Silver Alert for 17-year-old Kyzhon Blanc, who ran away from home Sunday morning. Police believe he arranged a pick-up from a white sedan to New Britain after leaving his house. Police are not considering this as a potential abduction, but as a runaway. Blanc was originally at a CT Junior Republic facility in Waterbury on Prospect St.
First lady Dr. Jill Biden was in Connecticut on July 20 with U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel A. Cardona to visit the Horizons program at Albertus Magnus College in New Haven. The duo flew into Tweed New Haven airport, touching down at 12:30 p.m. before hopping into waiting SUVs. According to an itinerary issued by the Department of Education, Biden and Cardona were traveling to summer learning programs in Connecticut, Georgia, and Michigan that are using funding from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) to address the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on students’ academic and mental health needs.
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Saturday marked 15 years since the horrific crime that changed Connecticut forever. The murders of Jennifer Hawke-Petit and her daughters, Hailey and Michaela, in the Cheshire home invasion, shocked the state and the nation. Out of unimaginable grief grew a foundation in their memory, the Petit Family Foundation, run by the […]
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants across Connecticut, from a Latin-influenced eatery by an internationally-renowned chef in Greenwich to a "pay what you can" social enterprise restaurant in Hartford. Happy Monkey. Greenwich. Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten opened Happy Monkey, his...
The former Middletown man charged with killing his mother at sea and accused of shooting his grandfather to death years earlier, allegedly shut off his cellphone so his movements couldn’t be detected and lied to police about purchasing a gun, according to documents filed by prosecutors hoping to keep him in federal custody.
