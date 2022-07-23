ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

ND Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Friday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 6-18, White Balls: 14-16

(Red Balls: six, eighteen; White Balls: fourteen, sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lucky For Life

03-20-33-37-39, Lucky Ball: 11

(three, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: eleven)

Mega Millions

14-40-60-64-66, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 3

(fourteen, forty, sixty, sixty-four, sixty-six; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $790,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 119,000,000

The Associated Press

Heat wave to hit Northwest as Northeast sees some relief

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Pacific Northwest is bracing for a major heat wave just as the Northeastern part of the United States will soon see a slight break in extreme temperatures. In Washington state and Oregon temperatures are forecast to top 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) in some places this week as climate change fuels longer hot spells in a region where such events were historically uncommon. “To have five-day stretches or a weeklong stretch above 90 degrees is very, very rare for the Pacific Northwest,” said Vivek Shandas, professor of climate adaptation at Portland State University. The scorching weather comes as the opposite side of the country saw forecasts for slight cooling early this week after a stretch of days where temperatures topped 100 F (37.8 C) in multiple places.
PORTLAND, OR
The Associated Press

Indiana abortion debate draws protest crowds, vice president

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of people arguing the abortion issue surrounded the Indiana Statehouse and filled its corridors Monday as state lawmakers began consideration of a Republican proposal to ban nearly all abortions in the state and Vice President Kamala Harris denounced the effort during a meeting with Democratic legislators. Harris said during a trip to Indianapolis that the abortion ban proposal reflects a health care crisis in the country. Despite the bill’s abortion ban language, anti-abortion activists lined up before a legislative committee to argue that the bill wasn’t strict enough and lacked enforcement teeth. Indiana is one of...
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Rents spike as big-pocketed investors buy mobile home parks

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (AP) — For as long as anyone can remember, rent increases rarely happened at Ridgeview Homes, a family-owned mobile home park in upstate New York. That changed in 2018 when corporate owners took over the 65-year-old park located amid farmland and down the road from a fast food joint and grocery store about 30 miles northeast of Buffalo. Residents, about half of whom are seniors or disabled people on fixed incomes, put up with the first two increases. They hoped the latest owner, Cook Properties, would address the bourbon-colored drinking water, sewage bubbling into their bathtubs and the pothole-filled roads. When that didn’t happen and a new lease with a 6% increase was imposed this year, they formed an association. About half the residents launched a rent strike in May, prompting Cook Properties to send out about 30 eviction notices.
REAL ESTATE
The Associated Press

Man pleads not guilty to raping girl, 10, who had abortion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man pleaded not guilty on Monday in Ohio to charges of raping a 10-year-old girl who traveled to Indiana for an abortion last month, which became a flashpoint in the national debate over access to the procedure. The 27-year-old defendant is charged with two felony counts of rape in a court in Franklin County, home to the state capital Columbus. He could face life without parole. Police say the man confessed to raping the girl on two separate occasions upon his July 12 arrest. He is being held without bond ahead of a bond hearing that’s yet to be scheduled. The girl’s case gained national attention after an Indianapolis physician, Dr. Caitlin Bernard, said the child had to travel to Indiana due to Ohio banning abortions at the first detectable “fetal heartbeat” after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling. Prior to the suspect’s arrest, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, both Republicans, were among conservatives who publicly questioned the story’s validity and the child’s existence.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

Police: 3 fatally shot at Iowa state park; gunman also dead

Three family members were shot to death while camping in a state park in eastern Iowa Friday, and the suspected gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. Officers responded to reports of the shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6:30 a.m. Friday, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a statement. Officers found three people fatally shot in a tent at the campground, division assistant director Mitch Mortvedt said. The three victims were related, Mortvedt said. Later Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Safety identified them as Tyler Schmidt, 42, Sarah Schmidt, 42, and Lulu Schmidt, 6, all of Cedar Falls, Iowa. Mortvedt didn’t provide a motive for the killings.
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

Judge: Georgia probe prosecutor can't question state senator

ATLANTA (AP) — The prosecutor who’s investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election in Georgia cannot question a lawmaker who signed a certificate falsely stating that Trump won the state, a judge ruled Monday. Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney agreed with Republican state Sen. Burt Jones that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had a conflict of interest because she hosted a fundraiser last month for Jones’ Democratic opponent in November’s election for lieutenant governor. McBurney said during a hearing last week that Willis’ decision to host the fundraiser was...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

3 others charged in Hawaii affordable housing scheme

HONOLULU (AP) — Two Hawaii attorneys and a businessman helped an ex-county official pull off a years-long, nearly $11-million affordable housing scheme, U.S. authorities said Monday. Alan Rudo, who was a Housing and Community Development Specialist on the Big Island, pleaded guilty last week to conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud. In providing more details about the scheme, which lasted about six years and resulted in no affordable housing units being built, authorities said Big Island attorneys Paul Joseph Sulla Jr. and Gary Charles Zamber, along with businessman Rajesh Budhabhatti, used Rudo’s position to defraud county residents of badly needed affordable homes and fraudulently obtain more than $10,980,000 in land and affordable housing credits. Sulla and Zamber are charged with six counts of honest services wire fraud and one count of conspiracy. Sulla is also charged with one count of money laundering. Sulla’s defense attorney, Birney Bervar, declined to comment. It was unclear who represents Zamber.
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

