Blue Mountain forces an extra game, tops Keystone 12ers 8-1

Cover picture for the articlePOTTSVILLE, PA – It wasn’t the game Coach Ben Falls had expected. A win would have sent his team to Bradford next week for the Pennsylvania state championships. If that be the case, the team will have to regroup for another go Saturday at 2 p.m. when they will play the...

Keystone bounces back to nab Sectional crown; on to state tourney

POTTSVILLE, PA – Keystone 12 Little League manager Ben Falls still felt pretty good Friday night, this after his team had been trounced by an 8-1 count by Blue Mountain in the first of what proved to be two Section 3 championship games. Falls’ faith in his team was rewarded Saturday afternoon when Keystone bounced back, claiming a 13-1 five-inning win over Blue Mountain. It was a winner-take-all game and Keystone won big time this time.
POTTSVILLE, PA
