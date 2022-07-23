Winning numbers drawn in ‘Win 4 Evening’ game

NEW YORK (AP) — A preacher known for his close friendship with New York City’s mayor was robbed of more than $1 million worth of jewelry Sunday by armed bandits who crashed his Brooklyn church service, just as he was sermonizing about keeping faith in the face of grave adversity, police said. Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead, who embraces his flashy lifestyle and can often be seen driving around the Big Apple in his Rolls Royce, was delivering a sermon at his Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries when police say three robbers walked in. They showed guns and demanded property from Miller-Whitehead and his wife, Asia K. DosReis-Whitehead, police said. The service was also being livestreamed online. In the video, which appears to have been removed from the church’s social media channels, Miller-Whitehead is heard asking his flock, “How many of you have lost your faith because you saw somebody else die?” moments before the robbers entered the church.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO