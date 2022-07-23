ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Take 5 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the New York Lottery’s “Take 5 Evening” game were:

03-22-24-25-36

(three, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-five, thirty-six)

