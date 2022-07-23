Frustrated and wanting change: CMPD chief calls for bail reform

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News sat down with CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings who says he is tired of seeing violent criminals get locked up only to get out of jail repeatedly on a low bond and is calling for bail reform in the state’s judicial system.

The chief points to a recent case where a man, charged with two counts of attempted murder on a CMPD officer got a bond set by a Mecklenburg County Magistrate for $170,000.

Chief Jennings says cases like this make the public less safe.

“I don’t want anybody to construe this as I’m having an attack on the magistrate’s office. I think they would welcome a little more structure and guidance on how they set the bonds, I would hope so, because I would not want to be magistrate and let somebody out on a low bond only for that person to get out and commit a murder or another violent act against another individual.”

Chief Jennings says low bonds on suspects is not just a public safety issue, but it also drags down the morale of his officers.

“They start to wonder, ‘What are we doing this for?’ because we’re seeing the same people over and over and over again and their charges just keep piling up before they even get a court date,” said Chief Jennings, “Just as we have to fix things within our part of the criminal justice system as police officers everybody has a piece of that the magistrates office the judges the district attorney’s office we all have to work together to keep our community safe.”

Chief Jennings says he is glad this discussion has started and hopes it will lead to a change in the state’s bond system.

“We’ve had our discussion with the Governor and the Attorney General and also the Secretary of Public Safety in North Carolina. We’re going to continue some talks with some of my peers across the state for what we can do. We have the ability to lobby for change in legislation. To start anything, you have to start talking first.”

