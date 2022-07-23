Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3’ game

PHOENIX (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Arizona Lottery’s “Pick 3” game were:
0-7-9
(zero, seven, nine)
¶ Ticket-holders with all three winning numbers in the order given win the top prize of $500. ¶ Lesser amounts ranging from $330 to $40 are awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the New Mexico Lottery’s “Roadrunner Cash” game were:. (three, four, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four) Estimated jackpot: $29,000.
PHOENIX — It was a big weekend for a couple of Valley lottery players as two jackpots were hit, with one including a prize of nearly $1 million. The bigger of the two jackpots was a Triple Twist ticket that was sold at a Circle K near Thunderbird Road and 35th Avenue in Phoenix, officials said Monday.
PHOENIX (AP) — The Kelly-Kelly battery made sure the Arizona Diamondbacks kept up their run of good baseball. Merrill Kelly threw eight innings of three-hit ball, catcher Carson Kelly added a pair of doubles and the Diamondbacks beat the skidding San Francisco Giants 7-0 on Monday night. Arizona has won three of four since the All-Star break, playing arguably its best chunk of games all season. “Just a really good, clean game,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “I just want to emphasize that when we do things right, it looks very good. I want us to keep working hard every single day so we have more days like this.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Kim Reynolds showed us the spot where some unexpected guests spent some time behind her north Scottsdale home. “It was hot when they came in,” said Reynolds. “They were on my wall walking back and forth several times.” The Scottsdale homeowner took dozens of videos recently of a mother bobcat and her two kittens hanging out in her backyard.
PHOENIX — Arizona collected a record $4.1 million in fees from sportsbooks in May, a newborn baby was taken to the hospital after being left on the doorstep of a Mesa home, and Apache Junction police shot at a man who allegedly evaded officers after a bar stabbing. Here...
The streak of Mega Millions drawings without a winner continued Tuesday, pushing Friday’s projected jackpot to $630 million. Despite no one hitting the jackpot, one ticket sold in Arizona is a million-dollar winner!. The Arizona Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at the Chevron near 48th Street and...
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The temperatures in Portland, Oregon, could top 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) on Tuesday, making it likely the hottest day of a week-long heat wave for the Pacific Northwest region that rarely sees such scorching weather. Forecasters issued an excessive heat warning for parts of...
Two Arizona studio projects are preparing to break ground next year, now that the state has approved a $125 million incentive for film and TV production. Acacia Filmed Entertainment unveiled its plans Monday to build 14 soundstages on a 70-acre site in the Scottsdale area. The other project, Desert Studios Complex, is slated to be built in Buckeye, in the Southwest Valley.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Parts of Arizona felt the effects of the monsoon on Sunday evening but the Valley is still waiting for rain. A dust storm made its way through Dolan Springs, which is northwest of Kingman. A viewer sent us a video of rain in Morenci, which is northeast of Safford. There was some blowing dust in the Casa Grande area around 6 p.m. and the National Weather Service issued a dust storm advisory for most of the Phoenix area, but nothing really materialized. Our weather team has issued a First Alert Weather Day from Sunday into Monday due to the storms.
The case of a Tempe barber could have a profound effect on a key aspect of marijuana legalization, as the State of Arizona has appealed an expungement granted last September after the records of his arrest were sealed. The appellate case involves Daniel Santillanes, owner of the Tempe barbershop Elite...
If you're considering moving to the Grand Canyon State, you're in luck. Arizona offers great weather, stunning landscapes, and endless activities. There's something for everyone in Arizona -- it's a great state for young professionals looking to get their start, families wanting to raise a family, or retirees looking to settle down. Here are 10 of the best places to live in the state.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis district of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has a new commander for the second time in about a month. Col. Brian D. Sawser assumed command of the expansive district at a ceremony Friday in Memphis, the Corps said in a news release. Lt. Col. Robert W. Green had been named commander in mid-June, and the Corps had previously said Green would be handing over command to Sawser this month. Sawser now leads a district that covers an area of 25,000 square miles (64,749 square kilometers) in parts of Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky. He is responsible for flood damage reduction, navigation, environmental stewardship, emergency operations and other civil works along 610 miles (981 kilometers) of the Mississippi River and the White River. The district manages levees, tributaries, harbors and navigation channels connected to the river. In addition to its Memphis headquarters, the district has field offices in Caruthersville, Missouri; Carlisle, Arkansas; and Wynne, Arkansas.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A year and a half after Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration, Donald Trump is still pushing for decertifying Biden’s win, particularly in Wisconsin. One of the loudest advocates in the battleground state, a Republican state lawmaker who is running for governor, wants the Legislature...
PHOENIX - A new report by Banner Health is showing that there has been an increase in the number of scorpion stings in Arizona. Tony Gonzalez is the co-founder of Scorpion Repel and in one night, he says he found over 35 scorpions in just 20 minutes. He says combining hot temperatures and monsoon activity brings them out even more, especially inside, where most scorpion stings are reported.
PHOENIX — All over the Valley, a growing number of "for sale" signs signal a change in the housing market. According to data from the Cromford Report, there is a 156% increase in the number of homes on the market compared to last year. According to RE/MAX, Phoenix saw...
Scottsdale resident William Acorn had made occasional donations to conservative candidates in the past, but never considered himself an “avid political person.” That changed in 2020, after a flurry of emails from then-President Donald Trump’s campaign begging Trump donors and supporters to “step up and give us the resources” to challenge Democrats’ plans “to count ILLEGAL ballots.” Acorn became one of tens of thousands of Arizonans who responded with almost 35,000 individual donations to Trump’s “Election Defense Fund.”
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An all-out “cookie war” is heating up in the metro-Phoenix area. Crumbl Cookies has filed a lawsuit against Dirty Dough, a rival cookie maker with a store in Tempe and two in Utah. The lawsuit claims Dirty Dough’s cookies, decor, packaging and presentation are confusingly similar to Crumbl’s brand. It’s an allegation Dirty Dough owner Bennett Maxwell thinks is ridiculous. “Our colors are completely different,” said Bennett. “Our logos completely different, the messaging is completely different. Yes, we serve a cookie, but go find two cookies that look more different.”
