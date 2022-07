CORNELIUS, N.C. — The body of a man who drowned in Lake Norman Sunday night has been recovered, the Huntersville Fire Department confirmed. Crews were out helping the Cornelius Fire Department as they searched for the man in the water near the Peninsula Yacht Club in Cornelius. According to the fire department, the man jumped off a boat and never resurfaced.

CORNELIUS, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO