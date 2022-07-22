Nikki Haley receives Clemson trustee medallion as board revamps facility plans

CLEMSON — Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley was presented with a trustee medallion at the summer quarterly meeting for the Clemson Board of Trustees. The board spent July 21 in committee meetings and held a full board meeting on July 22. Beyond Haley's recognition, the board approved the fiscal year...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced a $25 million investment into the state’s workforce. The money is headed to the Workforce Scholarships for the Future program. It provides scholarships towards the cost of tuition and fees at South Carolina’s technical colleges for adults and recent high school graduates.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Adair Ford Boroughs, a Columbia attorney and former Democratic congressional candidate, took over as South Carolina’s top federal prosecutor on Tuesday. Boroughs was sworn in by U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel, for whom she previously served as a clerk. As U.S. attorney, she will supervise dozens of assistant prosecutors and more than 80 support staffers. The U.S. Senate approved Boroughs’ nomination on Thursday by voice vote. Proposed by President Joe Biden in June, Boroughs’ nomination was quickly advanced by a Senate panel on July 14, with just two members — Missouri Republican Josh Hawley and Tennessee Republican Marsha Blackburn — opposed. The Barnwell County native is the second woman to serve as South Carolina’s U.S. attorney, following Sherri Lydon’s service in 2018 and 2019. The office has been under interim leadership since February 2021, when former state Rep. Peter McCoy, a Trump appointee, resigned following Biden’s inauguration.
Joe Cunningham recently released his list for possible Lt. Governor candidates Monday. Cunningham, who is running against Henry McMaster for South Carolina Governor, listed several candidates, including Clarendon Representative Kimberly Johnson. “The person I choose for Lieutenant Governor will be ready to lead on day one,” wrote Cunningham. “Our ticket...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WPDE) — Former Congressman and Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham says he's calling on Governor Henry McMaster to declare whether he agrees with Lindsey Graham’s stance on marriage equality. Earlier this week, Senator Graham said that he would vote against the Respect for Marriage Act...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A recent report by a non-profit organization, Up For Growth, found South Carolina's Housing deficit has reached 12,000 homes, ranking 32nd in the United States. CEO Mike Kingsella said low supply drives up more than just housing prices. "We've seen more and more folks falling into...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 21 other states’ attorneys general in a lawsuit blasting President Joe Biden’s administration’s rules that block schools from receiving federal nutrition assistance funds if they don’t investigate complaints that students have been discriminated against based on the child’s sexual orientation and/or gender identity. […]
Columbia, SC - Bridging Columbia is accepting applications for the fall 2022 class. The professional development program provides training to African Americans under 40 and prepares participants to serve on nonprofit boards and commissions. Applications for the upcoming class are open now until Monday, August 8, 2022. Bridging Columbia, now...
SPARTANBURG — The inactive Saluda Grade railroad line could soon become a 31-mile rail trail connecting towns in South Carolina and North Carolina. Negotiations have started between Norfolk Southern and three nonprofit groups — Conserving Carolina, Upstate Forever and PAL: Play. Advocate. Live Well. — to purchase the railroad property. An offer has been made to Norfolk Southern.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former South Carolina congressional candidate and lawyer will soon lead the state. The U.S. Senate confirmed Adair Ford Boroughs will become South Carolina’s top federal prosecutor. Ford was nominated by President Joe Biden for the position in June. The Senate approved her nomination by...
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence 1 Schools said it is the first district in South Carolina to offer paid parental leave for its teachers. The plan was approved unanimously at July’s board of Trustees meeting, according to a news release. The district said 75% of its employees are female and 40% of them are of […]
Strange roadside attractions are some of the best ways to break up the monotony of a seemingly endless road trip, giving you a chance to stretch your legs after hours spent inside the car while seeing what small cities across the country have to offer. Trips To Discover compiled a...
Greenville County Council voted unanimously to give all county employees an extra 3.5 percent cost of living raise during a special called meeting. The decision on July 26 was made due to growing concerns among department heads about employee retention and rising inflation, and to keep pace with municipalities and nearby counties.
Local governments across South Carolina can again charge fees for road maintenance after a year of uncertainty following a state Supreme Court ruling that struck down two user fees on Greenville County property tax bills. State lawmakers passed Act 236 in June, which made the practice legal and effectively nullified...
South Carolina State University police failed to immediately notify state investigators about the sudden death of a student last April, apparently sidestepping a law that calls for expert reviews of campus deaths, a Post and Courier investigation found. What's more, the Orangeburg County coroner didn’t perform an autopsy, which might...
ADAMS RUN — Over the past two years, Jenda Cotton has lost her son in a bicycle crash, lost her daughter to illness and sued an attorney in a prominent Beaufort law firm swept up in the Alex Murdaugh scandal. Cotton just settled that lawsuit, a wrongful death case...
I got the first inkling of trouble a few days before the primaries, when Peter Sibley asked me to look into the problem that prevented him from voting absentee. A May directive from the State Election Commission said voters could no longer request an absentee ballot via email, and by the time the Mount Pleasant retiree's postal request arrived at the Charleston County election headquarters, the deadline had passed. “It was suggested that, if we were able to get out and about,” he wrote, “we take advantage of the ‘two weeks of early voting’!”
GREENVILLE — A former Greenville prosecutor fired from his job for exchanging text messages with a juror during a criminal case has been suspended from practicing law in South Carolina. The state Supreme Court issued an order suspending Jeff Phillips' license July 26, a day after 13th Circuit Solicitor...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Changes are coming to the free or reduced lunch program. Pandemic protections that allowed all children to eat free have expired. Now, families need to complete an income-based application to qualify. "So, now we have some parents who have never completed free and reduced priced meal...
As the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Department's Big Game Program Coordinator, Charles Ruth has digested a lot of numbers over the past 30 years. So with the opening of South Carolina's deer season only a few weeks away, Ruth isn't overly concerned about some numbers that turned up from the 2021 deer hunting season in the state.
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Historians think a tree in our area could be one of the oldest magnolias in South Carolina, at least 150 years old. It sits on the site of a former school that existed back in the 1800s and is about to get some new neighbors.
