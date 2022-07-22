ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nikki Haley receives Clemson trustee medallion as board revamps facility plans

By Stephanie Mirah smirah@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEMSON — Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley was presented with a trustee medallion at the summer quarterly meeting for the Clemson Board of Trustees. The board spent July 21 in committee meetings and held a full board meeting on July 22. Beyond Haley's recognition, the board approved the fiscal year...

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIS-TV

Governor McMaster announces $25 million workforce investment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced a $25 million investment into the state’s workforce. The money is headed to the Workforce Scholarships for the Future program. It provides scholarships towards the cost of tuition and fees at South Carolina’s technical colleges for adults and recent high school graduates.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Boroughs sworn in as South Carolina's top federal prosecutor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Adair Ford Boroughs, a Columbia attorney and former Democratic congressional candidate, took over as South Carolina’s top federal prosecutor on Tuesday. Boroughs was sworn in by U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel, for whom she previously served as a clerk. As U.S. attorney, she will supervise dozens of assistant prosecutors and more than 80 support staffers. The U.S. Senate approved Boroughs’ nomination on Thursday by voice vote. Proposed by President Joe Biden in June, Boroughs’ nomination was quickly advanced by a Senate panel on July 14, with just two members — Missouri Republican Josh Hawley and Tennessee Republican Marsha Blackburn — opposed. The Barnwell County native is the second woman to serve as South Carolina’s U.S. attorney, following Sherri Lydon’s service in 2018 and 2019. The office has been under interim leadership since February 2021, when former state Rep. Peter McCoy, a Trump appointee, resigned following Biden’s inauguration.
COLUMBIA, SC
manninglive.com

Kimberly Johnson named on Cunningham shortlist for Lt. Governor

Joe Cunningham recently released his list for possible Lt. Governor candidates Monday. Cunningham, who is running against Henry McMaster for South Carolina Governor, listed several candidates, including Clarendon Representative Kimberly Johnson. “The person I choose for Lieutenant Governor will be ready to lead on day one,” wrote Cunningham. “Our ticket...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trustee#South Carolina#Politics#Clemson#The United Nations#Clemson University
News19 WLTX

Why some are saying 'Yes, in my backyard'

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A recent report by a non-profit organization, Up For Growth, found South Carolina's Housing deficit has reached 12,000 homes, ranking 32nd in the United States. CEO Mike Kingsella said low supply drives up more than just housing prices. "We've seen more and more folks falling into...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina attorney general sues over ‘radical’ Biden federal school fund rules that withhold money for ignoring LGBTQ discrimination complaints

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 21 other states’ attorneys general in a lawsuit blasting President Joe Biden’s administration’s rules that block schools from receiving federal nutrition assistance funds if they don’t investigate complaints that students have been discriminated against based on the child’s sexual orientation and/or gender identity. […]
EDUCATION
Soda City Biz WIRE

Bridging Columbia Applications Now Open

Columbia, SC - Bridging Columbia is accepting applications for the fall 2022 class. The professional development program provides training to African Americans under 40 and prepares participants to serve on nonprofit boards and commissions. Applications for the upcoming class are open now until Monday, August 8, 2022. Bridging Columbia, now...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Abandoned rail line marked for 31-mile trail connecting SC, NC

SPARTANBURG — The inactive Saluda Grade railroad line could soon become a 31-mile rail trail connecting towns in South Carolina and North Carolina. Negotiations have started between Norfolk Southern and three nonprofit groups — Conserving Carolina, Upstate Forever and PAL: Play. Advocate. Live Well. — to purchase the railroad property. An offer has been made to Norfolk Southern.
TRAFFIC
97.5 WCOS

This Is The Weirdest Roadside Attraction In South Carolina

Strange roadside attractions are some of the best ways to break up the monotony of a seemingly endless road trip, giving you a chance to stretch your legs after hours spent inside the car while seeing what small cities across the country have to offer. Trips To Discover compiled a...
TRAVEL
The Post and Courier

Greenville County employee raises doubled, effective immediately

Greenville County Council voted unanimously to give all county employees an extra 3.5 percent cost of living raise during a special called meeting. The decision on July 26 was made due to growing concerns among department heads about employee retention and rising inflation, and to keep pace with municipalities and nearby counties.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

SC counties can charge road fees again, but lawsuits linger

Local governments across South Carolina can again charge fees for road maintenance after a year of uncertainty following a state Supreme Court ruling that struck down two user fees on Greenville County property tax bills. State lawmakers passed Act 236 in June, which made the practice legal and effectively nullified...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Scoppe: How new SC and federal laws conspired to cheat some voters out of voting

I got the first inkling of trouble a few days before the primaries, when Peter Sibley asked me to look into the problem that prevented him from voting absentee. A May directive from the State Election Commission said voters could no longer request an absentee ballot via email, and by the time the Mount Pleasant retiree's postal request arrived at the Charleston County election headquarters, the deadline had passed. “It was suggested that, if we were able to get out and about,” he wrote, “we take advantage of the ‘two weeks of early voting’!”
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Fired Greenville prosecutor's law license suspended after juror texts

GREENVILLE — A former Greenville prosecutor fired from his job for exchanging text messages with a juror during a criminal case has been suspended from practicing law in South Carolina. The state Supreme Court issued an order suspending Jeff Phillips' license July 26, a day after 13th Circuit Solicitor...
GREENVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

Changes to free/reduced lunch program parents need to know

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Changes are coming to the free or reduced lunch program. Pandemic protections that allowed all children to eat free have expired. Now, families need to complete an income-based application to qualify. "So, now we have some parents who have never completed free and reduced priced meal...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Some fascinating numbers for SC deer hunters to digest

As the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Department's Big Game Program Coordinator, Charles Ruth has digested a lot of numbers over the past 30 years. So with the opening of South Carolina's deer season only a few weeks away, Ruth isn't overly concerned about some numbers that turned up from the 2021 deer hunting season in the state.
CHARLESTON, SC
WRDW-TV

Historians honor one of the oldest known magnolia trees in S.C.

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Historians think a tree in our area could be one of the oldest magnolias in South Carolina, at least 150 years old. It sits on the site of a former school that existed back in the 1800s and is about to get some new neighbors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy