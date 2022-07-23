Pigskin Preview: Nazareth Swifts

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While heat will dominate the beginning of the week, there is some relief and maybe some rain on the way by the weekend. Until the weekend, it will remain mostly sunny and hot in the afternoons. Highs mostly in the mid to upper 90s, except off of the Caprock where daytime temps will hit or exceed 100 degrees.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO