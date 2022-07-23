Pigskin Preview: Nazareth Swifts

Bailey Jones of Littlefield on Thursday afternoon signed a letter of intent to become a Pioneer softball player. In the foyer of Gates Hall, Jones was surrounded by family, Wayland coaches and other WBU staff members. “We’re tickled to death to sign our first softball player. Bailey has strength of...
KANSAS CITY, Mo (KCBD) - Bull-riding is typically an individual sport. However, the Professional Bull Riders are introducing an all-new league: The PBR Team Series. Dalton Kasel of Muleshoe was a first-round Draft pick for the Kansas City Outlaws. Kasel is currently ranked sixth in the PBR World Standings, according to the PBR website.
LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Mike Tucker is selling beef jerky to customers across the United States from his smokehouse in Littlefield. He credits the longevity of his business, Mike’s Jerky Place, to its location on Highway 385, just across the railroad tracks from East Delano Avenue, and to his flavorful product.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While heat will dominate the beginning of the week, there is some relief and maybe some rain on the way by the weekend. Until the weekend, it will remain mostly sunny and hot in the afternoons. Highs mostly in the mid to upper 90s, except off of the Caprock where daytime temps will hit or exceed 100 degrees.
I was out and about this past Sunday, and it started somewhat early for me. Out of the house around 9 am to head to the ballfields, and it was pretty darn quiet on the streets of Amarillo. While that I wholly expected due to people being at mass, it...
LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - It sounds like a fairy tale. A young boy at an orphanage in El Paso grows up to become the mayor of Littlefield. Today, Kip Cutshall is forever grateful to the man who made that happen, and much more. “Welfare lady keeping up with my case...
LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - What started as a single truck delivering candy and sundries in Littlefield in the 1940s has expanded to 148 stores in five states under the banners Lowe’s Market, Food King, Super Save and Ace Hardware. Bud Lowe’s Littlefield delivery business turned into his first grocery...
LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Little field is a small town northwest of Lubbock settled in the center of Lamb County. Around 6,000 Texans call this community home, according to the 2020 census. Littlefield is about 40 miles northwest of Lubbock and acts as the county seat of Lamb County. This...
CANYON, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a post from the Texas Parks and Wildlife, a heat advisory has been posted for Sunday, July 24. Officials stated that the following trails are closed:. Lighthouse. Comanche. Givens Spicer Lowry (GSL) Rock Garden. According to previous reports from myhighplains.com, Texas Parks and Wildlife will...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Hale County family is grieving after two of their family members were killed, and another went missing, in flash flooding in New Mexico. 62-year-old Jane Cummings, from Hale Center, and her mother, 84-year-old Betty Greenhaw, from Cotton Center were found dead in the Tecolote Creek channel near Las Vegas.
On July 17, at around 4:20 a.m., police in Amarillo, Texas, received a call concerning a man who had been brought to a local hospital in that city with a gunshot wound. The man, who was subsequently identified as 31-year-old Javier Hernandez, died of his injuries shortly after that. Officers with the Amarillo Police Department have now arrested a man in connection with the murder: 21-year-old Oscar Adame.
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The tragic vehicle accident near Littlefield, Texas on Wednesday morning claimed the lives of Carmen Michelle Rodriguez, 30, and Rosalin Rodriguez, 13, both of Abilene. While two of Rodriguez’s other children in the vehicle survived it was a devastating moment for the mother of Carmen Rodriguez, Olga Martinez. “The last thing […]
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to court documents filed by the District Clerk in Potter County, one man has been indicted by a grand jury in connection with a late April shooting that left one woman dead at a Texas Roadhouse in Amarillo. According to court documents, Mario Alberto Rodriguez, 30, was indicted by the […]
More violence-plagued Guitars and Cadillacs early this morning. At 2;02 A.M Friday morning, police were called out to Lometa Drive and Olsen Boulevard on a shots fired notification. There they found a woman with a gunshot wound, and she was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police interviewed...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety, firefighters, EMS and other emergency responders are on the scene of a crash at FM 179 and Hwy. 84, in Shallowater. Troopers say a semi-truck rolled over and westbound lanes are being shut down at County Road 1500....
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. Crews will be making the following patching repairs:. Monday, July 25, the left lane of BI-40 (Amarillo Boulevard) westbound will be closed just west of US 87/287. Tuesday and Wednesday, July 26 and 27, the State...
UPDATE: This story has been updated without suspect identification because of the mental health issues involved. AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a message from the Randall County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) a man was arrested for Criminal Mischief and False Report to Induce Emergency Response early Sunday morning. According to deputies, at 5:19 a.m. RCSO received a call […]
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases and health experts say this surge is different. The current CDC COVID-19 community level for both Potter and Randall counties have also gone up. Potter County is now at a high level and Randall County...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The hot and dry High Plains summer is impacting the water supply, according to the City of Amarillo, and community members have been asked to limit outdoor watering according to the 2019 Drought Contingency Plan. City officials asked residents and businesses to follow Stage 1...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County officials responded to a shooting Friday evening. According to the release, on July 22, at around 11:45 p.m. officials responded to a shooting near West McCormick. At this time no arrests have been made and there are no other reported injuries. The Criminal Investigations...
