Ira, TX

Pigskin Preview: Ira Bulldogs

By Pete Christy
KCBD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIRA, Texas (KCBD) - The Ira Bulldogs enter 2022 ready...

www.kcbd.com

BigCountryHomepage

‘You’re trying to take my freedom away’: Watch Beto O’Rourke’s Q & A with Snyder residents

Editor’s note: The attached video includes questions and answers from Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Robert “Beto” O’Rourke’s campaign rally in Snyder, Texas on July 21, 2022. Lulls have been cut out. Transcript: Increased art funding in rural areas Question: “I represent the Scurry County Museum, and my question for you is: It is really hard […]
SNYDER, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Major fire burns in the middle of Sweetwater, many without power

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A warehouse in Sweetwater caught fire Saturday evening, prompting assistance from nearby agencies for the ‘major fire.’ This fire began at a warehouse along the 100 block of West Broadway Street. In a Facebook video provided by Sweetwater Fire Department and Ambulance Service, massive plumes of smoke and wild flames can […]
SWEETWATER, TX
NewsWest 9

Big Spring authorities searching for missing woman

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman. Katherine Sue Hauman, 64, has not been seen since early May. According to the Big Spring Howard County Crimestoppers Facebook page, Hauman is a person of interest in an active Big Spring Police Department Investigation.
BIG SPRING, TX

