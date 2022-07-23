“Bad Beat” Poker Progressive $290k Jackpot awarded players across 3 Las Vegas Casinos

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Station Casinos Jumbo Hold ‘Em Poker “Bad Beat” Progressive hit Thursday afternoon as Santa Fe Station Casino with a total payout of $293,132.

The hand was four 6’s over four 3’s, the winning hand won $29,311 and the losing hand won $43,966. All eight players at the winning table won $1,832 each, while all poker guests across Station Casinos poker rooms playing at the time won $1,307 each, including all the players at the winning table.

At the time, there were 84 eligible players at Red Rock’s poker, 27 eligible players at Boulder Station, and 46 eligible players at Santa Fe Station.

Courtesy of Station Casinos

Courtesy of Station Casinos

The Station Casinos Jumbo Hold ‘Em Poker “Bad Beat” Progressive grows daily. The “loser with the qualifying hand wins 15% of the jackpot while the winning qualifying hand wins 10% of the jackpot. The remaining players at the table at the time of the hit split 5% of the jackpot while all other active players across Station Casino poker rooms at the time split the remaining 70%.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.