Padres defeat Mets 4-1
The Padres began the second half of the season with a huge 4-1 win over Max Scherzer and the Mets. Eric Hosmer put the Padres on the board first with a 2-run home run off the former Cy Young winner in the 4th inning. Those would be the only runs the Friars would score off of Scherzer, but Trent Grisham hit a solo homer in the 7th off of Joely Rodriguez, with the Padres scoring another unearned run as well off of Rodriguez on a fielder's choice from Nomar Mazara. Yu Darvish was terrific for the Padres, allowing just 1 run in 7 innings while striking out 9. Nick Martinez was used as the setup man in the 8th inning, and earned a hold, while Taylor Rogers picked up his 27th save of the year.
Download the Audacy app today!
Comments / 0