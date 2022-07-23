ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Padres defeat Mets 4-1

The Padres began the second half of the season with a huge 4-1 win over Max Scherzer and the Mets. Eric Hosmer put the Padres on the board first with a 2-run home run off the former Cy Young winner in the 4th inning. Those would be the only runs the Friars would score off of Scherzer, but Trent Grisham hit a solo homer in the 7th off of Joely Rodriguez, with the Padres scoring another unearned run as well off of Rodriguez on a fielder's choice from Nomar Mazara. Yu Darvish was terrific for the Padres, allowing just 1 run in 7 innings while striking out 9. Nick Martinez was used as the setup man in the 8th inning, and earned a hold, while Taylor Rogers picked up his 27th save of the year.

The Associated Press

Kelly brilliant on mound, D-backs beat skidding Giants 7-0

PHOENIX (AP) — The Kelly-Kelly battery made sure the Arizona Diamondbacks kept up their run of good baseball. Merrill Kelly threw eight innings of three-hit ball, catcher Carson Kelly added a pair of doubles and the Diamondbacks beat the skidding San Francisco Giants 7-0 on Monday night. Arizona has won three of four since the All-Star break, playing arguably its best chunk of games all season. “Just a really good, clean game,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “I just want to emphasize that when we do things right, it looks very good. I want us to keep working hard every single day so we have more days like this.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
97.3 The Fan

Padres lose to Tigers 12-4

The Padres opened their series against the Tigers with a 12-4 loss on Monday. Sean Manaea had perhaps his worst performance of the season, allowing 9 runs (4 earned) on 8 hits in just 3.1 innings pitched. After Jurickson Profar's solo homer in the 3rd inning, Detroit scored 9 unanswered runs, including a grand slam from Eric Haase. The Padres also suffered an injury, as MacKenzie Gore was removed from the game in the middle of an at-bat, after entering in relief from the bullpen. The Padres have not yet released an update on Gore's injury. The Padres will try to rebound on Tuesday in Game 2 at 4:10.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

Guardians' Plesac throws ball out of Fenway, Bosox end skid

BOSTON (AP) — Cleveland pitcher Zach Plesac threw the ball completely out of Fenway Park as the grounds crew began to roll the tarp onto the field, and the Boston Red Sox ended a five-game losing streak by beating the Guardians 3-1 Monday night. With a light rain falling, Yolmer Sánchez hit an RBI single in the third inning to put Boston ahead 1-0. Plate umpire and crew chief Dan Iassogna then called for the tarp and Plesac, who was walking toward the third-base dugout, fired the ball over the third-base roof and out of the ballpark. There were dark skies over Fenway when Iassogna was shown the weather radar by a member of the grounds crew. The rain quickly picked up, and very shortly after the tarp was completely in place, the skies opened up for about 15 minutes, making the conditions awful for any possibility of playing. “Well, I mean, it wasn’t even raining,” Plesac said of his frustration. “It’s kind of like they’re anticipating it. I was ready to play until we couldn’t play. I don’t think we should stop the game if we’re capable of playing at the moment.”
BOSTON, MA
