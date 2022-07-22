ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Goofy! Two Families Cause Massive Brawl At Walt Disney World

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
Magic 95.5
Magic 95.5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MOq2n_0gpoo5ho00

Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida is one of the happiest places on Earth. Well, that wasn’t exactly the case for two families who recently visited the magical amusement park only to get into a massive whirlwind of a brawl over a place in line inside Fantasyland.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

More than 20 people were involved in the melee captured on video (seen above), which TMZ describes as occurring near the exit of Mickey’s PhilharMagic theater. A woman left the line to retrieve a cell phone she’d misplaced in a wheelchair close by, only to get blocked by another family, in matching outfits no less, from rejoining her crew. That’s when things allegedly got physical, leaving one man with a gash in his chin that required medical attention.

Here’s a more detailed recollection of what caused the brawl given to Walt Disney World News Today below:

“Upon exiting the theater, the matching apparel family waited at the exit to confront them. A relative of the woman who had gone to get her phone said, ‘Listen, man, we don’t want trouble; we don’t appreciate you guys pushing my younger sister.’ It quickly escalated into a shouting match.

The family who did not have matching shirts reached out says the first person accosted was the guest who re-entered the line, with her brother engaging as a response. Shortly after, the brawl caught on camera broke out. In the skirmish, the group that contacted WDWNT reported having items broken or gone missing. In the end, all guests were escorted to separate Walt Disney World security locations for statements, with one member of the reporting guests’ family taken away in an ambulance due to a large laceration on his chin, with other members received cuts and bruises.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

A clearer version of the video was also provided to WDWNT, which you can watch below. In short, let’s just try to have nice things, y’all!


READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM :


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TravelNoire

Passenger Kicked Off Flight With His Minor Daughter Due To Hawaiian Airlines Mistake

It was supposed to be a regular flight for Ryan DeMarre as he was going to fly from Seattle to Maui earlier this month. However, the travel turned out to be a bad experience for him and his minor daughter. Booked to travel on Hawaiian Airlines Flight 29, DeMarre was kicked off the flight without further explanation by the crew. They only said that his ticket was invalid. The situation was caught on video and shared on TikTok. The video has gone viral and reached over 4 million views.
SEATTLE, WA
Outsider.com

American Pickers’ Frank Fritz’s Condition Prior to Stroke Revealed in Horrifying 911 Call

We’re learning more details behind Frank Fritz’s health. As we previously reported, the “American Pickers” star was hospitalized after suffering a stroke. According to outlets, paramedics arrived at Frank Fritz’s home after his friend placed a 911 call. Once there, they found him “sprawled out on the floor.” Per reports from The Sun, Fritz’s friend made the harrowing phone call over a week ago after Fritz had health complications at his Iowa home.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Deadline

Netflix Sets September 22 Launch Date For ‘Thai Cave Rescue’ Drama Series

Click here to read the full article. Netflix will release its long-gestating drama about the real-life rescue of 12 boys who were trapped in a cave in northern Thailand on September 22. Thai Cave Rescue will show how the Wild Boars soccer team’s afternoon exploring with their 25-year-old coach went disastrously wrong when heavy rain trapped them inside, leading to a massive international recovery mission that engrossed the world. Netflix partnered with filmmakers across Thailand and beyond to create the six-episode series, which is filmed entirely in the Asian nation, after jointly acquiring rights to the story with SK Global Entertainment...
NFL
Magic 95.5

Magic 95.5

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
608K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Best R&B

 https://mycolumbusmagic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy