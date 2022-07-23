ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady County, NY

Schenectady County SummerNight is back

By James De La Fuente
 3 days ago

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The 14th annual Schenectady County SummerNight kicked off after a two-year hiatus and the heat was on in the Capital Region. The heat was also on the minds of many.  There were misting tents to keep cool.

Many eventgoers tell me the water was the trick to staying hydrated and cool. While others took a different approach. Some prefer water. Others preferred adult beverages, while kids simply said, “It’s hot”.

After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, those in charge of keeping the peace at Schenectady SummerNight had other dangers on their mind … especially recent deadly mass shootings.

Schenectady Police Lieutenant Thomas Kelly says the most important thing about tonight is the safety involved and the people enjoying the festivities.

“We have had a number of months of planning that we’ve done leading up to tonight and we have a lot of partners that we work with. We know the climate of today, but you know it’s a beautiful day out. People want to come out and enjoy the evening and we are here to make sure they’re safe”

While snipers were seen on surrounding rooftops, attention on the ground quickly turned to family-friendly events.

Schenectady County official Cathy Gatta tells me this year’s newest attraction will be the even bigger kid’s zone where there is a slide and a rock wall. She also says many area businesses are back and happy to be at the event.

“One of the biggest things we did this year was we expanded our Kid’s Zone and it’s taking up two blocks. It’s around City Hall. If you’re familiar with the Schenectady Green Market it’s that same footprint. It just gets it off State Street and it’s huge. There’s gonna be blow up obstacle course, a rock climbing wall,” said Gatta

Schenectady local DJ ketchup took to the stage for an evening of fun excitement and a lot of Dance. Tonight, was a special event for ketchup dedicated tonight’s performance to someone very special to his heart

“Tonight is dedicated to my mom. She is not here with us anymore, but I know she’s here with us now. Shining down listening to me and that’s most important to me. She always said nothing beats failure but a try. So, I’m here trying. So, I’m not a failure,” said DJ Ketchup.

