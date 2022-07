Denny Hamlin feels right at home at Pocono Raceway, as he has recorded a career-high six NASCAR Cup Series victories at the track. The 41-year-old is tied with Jeff Gordon for most series wins at the venue, two of which came in his first two starts there. Hamlin will attempt to take sole possession of the record when he competes in the 2022 M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. The three-time Daytona 500 winner has captured the NASCAR at Pocono checkered flag four times, which ties him with Bill Elliott for the most since the event debuted in 1971.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO