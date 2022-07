WELLINGTON — A man was found shot and injured Friday evening in a car after the vehicle crashed on a Wellington street, police said Saturday. Palm Beach Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene of the crash on Forest Hill Boulevard west of State Road 7 sometime before 10 p.m. to find two men in the car injured: One from the crash, and the other from a gunshot wound to his arm.

